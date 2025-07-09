ImageCat and Green Shield Risk Solutions Partner to Bring Enhanced Wildfire Risk Intelligence to the Insurance and Real Estate Markets

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImageCat today announced a new partnership with Green Shield Risk Solutions, a leader in wildfire risk analytics and mitigation intelligence, to integrate Green Shield’s proprietary Property Guardian data into ImageCat’s Inhance® and FACFinder™ platforms.

This partnership provides (re)insurers, financial institutions, and real estate stakeholders with a new lens on wildfire exposure — combining ImageCat’s geospatial analytics with Green Shield’s on-the-ground, parcel-level intelligence.

“Our mission is to make the best risk data easily accessible to decision-makers,” said Shubharoop Ghosh, Vice President of Data Services at ImageCat. “Green Shield’s Property Guardian insights add a new dimension to our hazard data offerings, especially at a time when wildfire risk is escalating and affecting underwriting decisions across the U.S. and beyond.”

Green Shield’s Property Guardian product delivers detailed parcel-level wildfire risk and mitigation data — ranging from defensible space assessments to vegetation and structural condition scoring. These insights are critical for evaluating property-level vulnerability and identifying actionable mitigation strategies.

“By embedding Property Guardian data into ImageCat’s platforms, risk managers can transition from general hazard awareness to specific, actionable intelligence,” said Brian Bastian, Head of Product at Green Shield Risk Solutions. “This partnership allows users to make better-informed underwriting, investment, and mitigation decisions with confidence in the granularity and credibility of the data.”

The integration will support a wide spectrum of users — from insurance underwriters and risk managers to banks and real estate portfolio owners — who rely on ImageCat’s platforms for real-time exposure analytics and high-resolution risk data.

To learn more about this partnership and how the Property Guardian data can enhance your risk workflows, visit www.imagecatinc.com. To learn more about Green Shield’s Property Guardian, visit www.propertyguardian.com.

About Green Shield Risk Solutions

Green Shield is a catastrophe mitigation specialist that delivers unparalleled property-level insights and bespoke mitigation strategies used by insurers, reinsurers, and property owners to understand, manage, and reduce wildfire exposure. Its Property Guardian suite of solutions leverages cutting-edge wildfire analytics and partnerships with leading data and modeling firms to provide real-time, science-backed analyses into properties at the structure, parcel, community and regional levels.

About ImageCat

ImageCat is an international risk management innovation company supporting the global risk and catastrophe management needs of the insurance industry, governments, and NGOs. As a leading provider of risk and disaster management technologies, ImageCat is highly regarded for cutting-edge products, services, and R&D activities supporting all phases of the disaster management cycle.