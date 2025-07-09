Starboard Group and Invicta Watch Group Announce Exclusive Launch of Invicta Tequila on Cruise Ships Worldwide

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starboard Group, the world’s leading vacation retail curator, today announced the launch of Invicta Tequila—a bold new lifestyle product developed in collaboration with Invicta Watch Group and produced by the renowned Casa Maestri Distillery in Mexico. Launching exclusively on 26 cruise ships this summer, the new premium tequila is Invicta’s latest expansion as a lifestyle brand and is a first-of-its-kind—and first-at-sea—collaboration between a watch brand and a tequila producer. The launch also marks a milestone in Starboard’s history as it is the first time the company has spearheaded the creation of a branded, premium spirit from concept to shelf.

“We are thrilled to debut Invicta Tequila exclusively onboard 26 cruise ships and give guests on those vessels a chance to experience the product before anyone else in the world,” said Lisa Bauer, President and CEO, Starboard Group. “This launch builds on our strong partnership with Invicta and leverages our expertise and global resources in the premium spirits space to help extend the brand into a new lifestyle category and offer exclusive, personalized onboard experiences that will excite its customers and fans.”

The launch of Invicta Tequila reflects Starboard’s continuing evolution beyond traditional vacation retail operations into brand building, experience curation and category innovation. The company leveraged its deep understanding of Invicta’s passionate customer base to identify the premium spirits category, and tequila in particular, as a natural brand extension opportunity that would give Invicta fans a new, collectible—and consumable—way to celebrate their love of the brand.

“We are proud to continue our expansion as a lifestyle brand by launching Invicta Tequila exclusively on cruise ships across the globe,” said Eyal Lalo, CEO of Invicta Watch Company. “Starboard was the perfect partner for us to collaborate with on our first entry into the high spirits space, as they have strong global relationships in the category and deep knowledge of our customers, who are passionate about the Invicta brand and excited to engage with us across a growing array of lifestyle products and exclusive experiences.”

By initially launching Invicta Tequila onboard 26 cruise ships, Starboard is also tapping into Invicta fans’ love of brand exclusives by creating an immersive, experience-led debut for the new spirit and giving cruise guests first access to the product and personalized offerings such as on-board tastings. In addition to the Invicta Tequila launch, Starboard is also introducing Invicta fragrances onboard selected ships this summer.

Starboard tapped its expertise and global relationships in the premium spirits space to identify award-winning tequila producer Casa Maestri, based in Jalisco, Mexico, as the ideal partner to ensure Invicta Tequila is synonymous with quality, authenticity and the bold spirit that defines the Invicta brand.

“We’re extremely honored to partner with Invicta and Starboard to produce Invicta Tequila,” said Celia V. Maestri, CEO and co-founder at Casa Maestri Distillery. “We nurture our agave fields with the utmost care and use traditional production methods to ensure every bottle of Invicta meets the highest standards and reflects the brand’s bold spirit and commitment to quality craftsmanship.”

Click here to access brand imagery.

About Starboard Group

From its origins in 1958 charting new courses in the duty-free industry, Starboard has always been more than just a retailer—we’re curators of vibrant experiences that enrich every vacation. As the world’s leading vacation retailer at sea, we’ve perfected the art of creating memorable shopping moments across more than 90 ships, partnering with 15 world-class cruise lines. Our luxury division is creating a unique boutique experience for luxury travelers by hand curating elevated retail collections and experiences for sophisticated travelers on ocean ships, yachts and adventure-based expedition vessels. In 2024, as Starboard Group, we’re expanding our horizons even further. Now, with Starboard Cruise, Starboard Luxury, and Starboard Resort under our umbrella, we’re bringing our signature retail magic to land-based operations. This evolution positions us at the forefront of vacation retail, blending our rich maritime heritage with the exciting opportunities of resort-based shopping.

Recognized time and again for our innovation and quality—garnering accolades such as DFNI-Frontier Americas Travel Retailer of the Year and Global Cruise Retailer of the Year—Starboard Group continues to set the standard in travel retail. Our sister company, Onboard Media, crafts engaging multimedia experiences that drive brand awareness and boost revenue across the travel and hospitality sectors.

Headquartered in Miami, with additional offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Genoa, Italy, Starboard and Onboard Media are proud members of Global Travel Retail Holdings, LLC—a forward-thinking joint venture with LVMH and Gissy Investments, poised to lead the next wave of travel retail innovation.

About Invicta Watch Group

Founded in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, in 1837, Invicta Watch Group has built a reputation for innovation, design excellence, and craftsmanship. With over 1,000 unique models produced annually, 55+ design and mechanical patents, and 1,250+ trademarks, the brand has cultivated a strong global following among collectors. Invicta has also received the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for product innovation.

Beyond Invicta, the group owns, designs, manufactures, and distributes additional brands, including:

Technomarine

S. Coifman

Glycine Switzerland

These brands collectively span from high-end Swiss luxury timepieces to accessible fashion watches, available at over 3,000 retail locations worldwide.

For more information, visit www.invictawatch.com.