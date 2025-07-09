SimScale and Hexagon Announce General Availability of Cloud-Native Marc Nonlinear Structural Analysis Capabilities

MUNICH, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SimScale, the world’s first AI-native cloud platform for engineering simulation, together with Hexagon’s Design and Engineering, today announced the General Availability of the industry-proven Marc nonlinear finite element analysis (FEA) solver technology on the SimScale platform. Building on a previously announced strategic partnership, engineers and design teams can now leverage the power, robustness, and advanced nonlinear capabilities of Marc, directly from their web browser for faster, more accessible, and scalable product development.

Starting immediately, customers can get access to the Marc nonlinear solver in the SimScale environment, unlocking new opportunities to tackle product performance and reliability challenges with unmatched speed and confidence. Share

Unlocking Cutting-Edge Nonlinear Simulation, Democratized in the Cloud

For innovation and R&D teams designing components subject to significant deformation, complex contact, or highly nonlinear material behavior, SimScale’s cloud-native integration of Marc delivers a transformational leap. Users can now perform highly complex FEA simulations—including large deformations, arbitrary contact, self-contact, as well as plasticity and hyper-elasticity—earlier in the design process and without the need for on-premises software or infrastructure. Key capabilities include:

Fast, Robust Nonlinear Analysis: Marc’s trusted technology delivers industry-leading speed and stability for the most challenging engineering problems, particularly where traditional solvers struggle or fail.

Marc’s trusted technology delivers industry-leading speed and stability for the most challenging engineering problems, particularly where traditional solvers struggle or fail. True Accessibility and Collaboration: Powered by SimScale’s modern cloud platform, users can access Marc’s capabilities anywhere, manage and share simulation data effortlessly, and collaborate in real-time.

Powered by SimScale’s modern cloud platform, users can access Marc’s capabilities anywhere, manage and share simulation data effortlessly, and collaborate in real-time. AI-Powered & Automated Workflows: Benefit from SimScale’s integrated AI for streamlined setup, instant result prediction, and agentic workflow automation.

Benefit from SimScale’s integrated AI for streamlined setup, instant result prediction, and agentic workflow automation. Scalability & Flexibility: High Performance Computing (HPC) provisioning ensures massive scalability and rapid simulation turnaround, even for the most demanding cases.

High Performance Computing (HPC) provisioning ensures massive scalability and rapid simulation turnaround, even for the most demanding cases. Broad Multi-Physics Coverage: Perform structural, thermal, electrical, and magnetic analyses—all on a single, unified platform.

“Integrating Hexagon’s Marc technology with SimScale’s cloud-native environment is a game-changer for advanced simulation. Now, every engineer has access to best-in-class nonlinear FEA on demand, accelerating innovation while removing traditional technology barriers,” said Richard Szöke-Schuller, Product Manager at SimScale.

“This partnership is about more than bringing Marc to the cloud, it is about transforming the way engineers engage with simulation tools,” said Hugues Jeancolas, VP of Products at Hexagon’s Design and Engineering. “With SimScale’s intuitive interface and agentic AI, users who are new to simulation can focus on solving engineering challenges rather than learning how to operate the tools. It is a leap forward in democratisation, agility and productivity.”

Available Now

Starting immediately, customers can get access to the Marc nonlinear technology in the SimScale environment, unlocking new opportunities to tackle product performance and reliability challenges with unmatched speed and confidence.

Nonlinear analysis enabled by the Marc technology is now available to all 700,000 SimScale Community users for limited free, non-commercial testing. Sign up for an account to start simulating with Marc today.

For more information on product capabilities, applications and how to get started, SimScale and Hexagon will be hosting a joint webinar on July 29th 2025. Click here to register.

About SimScale

SimScale is the world’s first AI-native cloud platform for engineering simulation. Trusted by more than 700,000 users, SimScale empowers engineers everywhere to innovate faster by exploring 1000’s of engineering decisions in seconds. By integrating AI workflows with computational fluid dynamics (CFD), finite element analysis (FEA), electromagnetic, and thermal simulation in a single cloud-native platform, SimScale empowers teams to engineer the irreplaceable. For more information, visit www.simscale.com.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is the global leader in measurement technologies. We provide the confidence that vital industries rely on to build, navigate, and innovate. From microns to Mars, our solutions ensure productivity, quality, and sustainability in everything from manufacturing and construction to mining and autonomous systems.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,800 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com.