Atlas VMS Acquires AIM-Port Order Management Platform

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlas VMS announced the acquisition of AIM-Port, a proven order management platform purpose-built by an AMC. This strategic move marks a significant step for Atlas, laying the foundation for the development of future technology-driven solutions that better serve lenders and appraisal management companies nationwide.

AIM-Port was developed with deep operational insight, ensuring its features align with the day-to-day realities of the appraisal industry. By bringing an established order management platform in-house, Atlas VMS is enhancing its operations while generating additional revenue streams that will fuel its continued growth.

The AIM-Port platform will continue to operate seamlessly and independently from Atlas’s core valuation management business. Atlas will retain the entire AIM-Port team to ensure continuity and preserve the platform’s trusted service.

Atlas VMS remains committed to supporting other AMCs, including those who have long used the order management platform, with a longstanding goal to support its peers rather than compete with them. Atlas intends to continually improve the platform and offer existing clients stable and secure access, ensuring business operations can move forward seamlessly without disruption. Ultimately, Atlas VMS will formally fold AIM-Port into its offerings with a full rebrand in the coming months.

“The acquisition of this platform is a key component of Atlas’s broader mission to bring smarter, high-touch solutions to the appraisal and lending ecosystem—through collaboration, not consolidation,” said Erik Morin, CEO of Atlas VMS. “We view ourselves as a steward of the platform, and we are committed to investing in its future so that it remains reliable, relevant, and responsive to the needs of all users.”

About Atlas Valuation Management Solutions

The Atlas family of companies offers nationwide appraisal management, proprietary valuation products, and modern technology built for today’s mortgage market. We support lenders, brokers, servicers, and investors with solutions that improve efficiency, reduce costs, and create a better experience for borrowers. With a national footprint, industry-driven innovation, and a network of trusted partners, Atlas helps streamline every stage of the mortgage process from origination through servicing.