EquipmentShare OWN Program Continues Rapid Growth, Company Supports Third Successful ABS Offering

COLUMBIA, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EquipmentShare.com Inc (“EQS” or “EquipmentShare”), a leading technology-driven equipment rental and solutions provider, announced it has sold a pool of rental equipment to OWN Equipment Fund II LLC (“OEF II”), a third-party investment vehicle that successfully raised proceeds through an institutional investor supported asset-backed securitization (“ABS”) collateralized by EQS-managed equipment. EquipmentShare played an active role alongside OEF II in facilitating the ABS transaction, which represents the third securitization through the OWN Program.

The transaction is part of EquipmentShare’s differentiated capital-light funding model. Under the OWN Program, EquipmentShare sells rental equipment to third-party buyers who lease the equipment back to EquipmentShare to be managed on its rental platform. EQS retains full operational control—deploying, servicing, and renting the assets through its nationwide platform and proprietary technology system, T3—while sharing rental income with the equipment owner.

“This successful placement demonstrates the institutional maturity and scalability of the OWN Program,” said Jabbok Schlacks, co-founder and CEO of EquipmentShare. “By partnering with funds like OWN Equipment Fund II, we access long-duration, off-balance-sheet capital, while continuing to deliver operational excellence to our customers. We’re proud to support this ABS offering and look forward to continuing to grow this programmatic capital channel.”

The OWN Program enables EquipmentShare to scale efficiently without compromising fleet quality or customer experience. As of March 31, 2025, $3.6 billion of fleet OEC was funded through OWN, representing over 50% of total fleet under management.

With 326 locations across the U.S. and $3.9 billion in trailing-twelve-month revenue as of March 31, 2025, EquipmentShare continues to be the fastest growing equipment rental solutions provider in the space through its vertically integrated platform, T3, and a disciplined greenfield expansion strategy.

Citi served as Structuring Lead on the securitization. MidOcean Partners led the equity investment and manages OEF II. Mizuho, Fifth Third, and SMBC acted as Joint Active Bookrunners, with MUFG participating as Passive Bookrunner.

About EquipmentShare

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, EquipmentShare is a nationwide construction technology and equipment solutions provider dedicated to transforming the construction industry through innovative tools, platforms and data-driven insights. By empowering contractors, builders and equipment owners with its proprietary technology, T3™, EquipmentShare aims to drive productivity, efficiency and collaboration across the construction sector. With a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes a fleet management platform, telematics devices and a best-in-class equipment rental marketplace, EquipmentShare continues to lead the industry in building the future of construction. For more information, visit www.equipmentshare.com.

