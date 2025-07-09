Malar Group Backs EverKind's AI-Powered Wellness Revolution

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Malar Group, under the leadership of CEO Sayan Navaratnam, has made a significant investment in EverKind, the groundbreaking AI Life Coach platform that's reshaping how people approach mental wellness through intelligent coaching and journaling. This investment reinforces Malar Group's commitment to supporting transformative AI technologies that improve human well-being and create meaningful societal impact.

EverKind represents a breakthrough in wellness technology, combining advanced artificial intelligence with therapeutic support to create personalized experiences for users seeking mental health and personal development solutions. The platform's AI-powered Coach delivers on-demand support, coaching, and reflective journaling in one seamless experience.

EverKind's approach goes far beyond simple chatbots. The company's commitment to privacy and security aligns perfectly with Malar Group's emphasis on backing technologies that prioritize user trust and data protection.

“At Malar, we invest in enduring companies solving real, urgent problems,” said Navaratnam. “EverKind is pioneering a future where emotional support is not just reactive - it’s integrated, intelligent, and instantly accessible. We believe the convergence of AI and mental health is one of the most consequential frontiers in modern tech.”

Founded by CEO Harrison Newlands, EverKind has developed a comprehensive wellness ecosystem that bridges digital and physical realities of daily life. The platform leverages recent Harvard Business School research showing that therapy and companionship represent the most promising applications for generative AI technology.

“Malar isn’t just providing capital - they’re a force multiplier,” said Newlands. “This partnership gives us the resources and operational guidance to scale globally while staying grounded in our mission: help people live better lives with technology they trust.”

Why Malar Group Bets Big on Transformative Tech

This investment in EverKind exemplifies Malar Group's strategic focus on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies that demonstrate both technological superiority and positive societal impact. Under Sayan Navaratnam's leadership, Malar Group has built a distinguished portfolio of investments in companies leveraging AI and advanced technologies to solve complex global challenges, including 15Rock, Westbrook Entertainment, Knowledgehook, and Connex Telecommunications.

"At Malar Group, we believe the most successful technologies of the next decade will be those that create meaningful improvements in how people live, work, and connect," said Sayan Navaratnam. "The convergence of AI and mental health represents one of the most promising frontiers for positive technological impact. EverKind's ability to provide immediate, personalized support while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and trust demonstrates the responsible AI innovation that will define our future."

Addressing Global Mental Health Through Innovation

Malar Group's investment in EverKind reflects the firm's broader commitment to supporting technologies that address pressing global challenges. The global mental health crisis has created unprecedented demand for accessible, effective mental health solutions. EverKind's AI-powered approach offers a scalable solution that can reach users regardless of geographic location, language or traditional healthcare barriers - exactly the type of transformative impact that drives Malar Group's investment decisions.

The partnership will enable EverKind to accelerate its global expansion while continuing to develop its innovative AI capabilities. Malar Group's extensive network of industry connections and operational expertise will support EverKind's growth across multiple markets and user segments.

Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Malar Group

Malar Group, led by CEO Sayan Navaratnam, is a global investment firm dedicated to identifying and supporting transformative technologies with exceptional growth potential. Visit www.malargroup.com.

About EverKind

EverKind combines cutting-edge AI technology with evidence-based wellness practices to help you achieve balance, clarity and personal growth. Visit www.everkind.com for additional information.