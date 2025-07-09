Wiley Partners with Anthropic to Accelerate Responsible AI Integration Across Scholarly Research

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wiley (NYSE: WLY), one of the world's largest publishers and a trusted leader in research and learning, today announced plans for a strategic partnership with Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence research and development company with an emphasis on responsible AI.

Wiley is adopting the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard created by Anthropic, which will enable seamless integration between authoritative, peer-reviewed content and AI tools across multiple platforms. Beginning with a pilot program, and subject to definitive agreement, Wiley and Anthropic will work to ensure university partners have streamlined, enhanced access to their Wiley research content.

Another key focus of the partnership is to establish standards for how AI tools properly integrate scientific journal content into results while providing appropriate context for users, including author attribution and citations.

"The future of research lies in ensuring that high-quality, peer-reviewed content remains central to AI-powered discovery,” said Josh Jarrett, Senior Vice President of AI Growth at Wiley. "Through this partnership, Wiley is not only setting the standard for how academic publishers integrate trusted scientific content with AI platforms but is also creating a scalable solution that other institutions and publishers can adopt. By adopting MCP, we’re demonstrating our commitment to interoperability and helping to ensure authoritative, peer-reviewed research will be discoverable in an increasingly AI-driven landscape."

The announcement coincides with Anthropic's broader Claude for Education initiative, which highlights new partnerships and tools designed to amplify teaching, learning, administration and research in higher education.

“We're excited to partner with Wiley to explore how AI can accelerate and enhance access to scientific research," said Lauren Collett, who leads Higher Education partnerships at Anthropic. "This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to building AI that amplifies human thinking—enabling students to access peer-reviewed content with Claude, enhancing learning and discovery while maintaining proper citation standards and academic integrity."

Researchers and students at institutions piloting the integration will be able to seamlessly access scientific journal content from Wiley directly within Claude, creating more efficient research workflows.

This partnership is the latest effort by Wiley to ensure that high-quality content is available for emerging AI uses, including for life sciences, education, and earth science applications, among others.

Wiley is committed to the responsible use of AI and has officially established core principles—focusing on the importance of human oversight, transparency, fairness, and appropriate governance—upon which its journey is grounded.

