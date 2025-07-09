CoreCare Selected by Senior Living Properties Operations to Power AI-Driven Central Intake Across 42 Skilled Nursing Facilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreCare, the leading AI-powered workflow platform for post-acute and long-term care (PALTC) providers, announced today that Senior Living Properties Operations (SLPO) has selected Pre-Admit, CoreCare’s AI-powered referral analysis product, for rollout across all 42 of its skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) in Texas.

Already a CoreCare customer, SLPO is expanding its partnership to provide their central intake team with a powerful edge, leveraging AI to evaluate every referral with the speed, consistency, and depth that would be impossible to scale manually. SLPO recognized that evaluating every referral with full clinical and financial rigor, especially during off hours or peak volume, was a growing challenge. With Pre-Admit, clinical and financial risks are surfaced in under a minute for expert-level referral reviews, enabling teams to move faster and with greater confidence.

“AI is already transforming how our industry operates, and intake is quickly becoming one of the most strategic areas for innovation,” said Wanda Bailey, COO of SLPO. “As referral volume grows, and more providers begin adopting AI at the front door, we want to ensure our central intake team has the best technology to stay ahead. We’ve trusted CoreCare as a partner for years, and when it comes to applying AI to intake, they weren’t just the obvious choice - they were the right one.”

“Pre-Admit takes the complexity out of the referral process by streamlining many of the repetitive, manual tasks that slow us down,” said Kim Acosta, Director of Central Intake at SLPO. “It brings clinical and financial insights to the surface in seconds, so our team can focus on what they do best, ensuring referrals are placed in the most suitable facility. It’s a powerful tool that amplifies our team’s strengths.”

SLPO also recognized that CoreCare goes beyond intake. By integrating referral decisions into a broader platform that supports reimbursement, compliance, and billing workflows, CoreCare offers SNFs a more collaborative and connected way to manage the entire revenue cycle.

“In a high-risk industry like skilled nursing, operators need tech that provides meaningful ROI they can count on,” said Dennis Antonelos, Co-Founder and CEO of CoreCare. “SLPO expanded their partnership with CoreCare because we provide the data, AI and workflow tools in a single, unified platform so teams can collaborate on faster intake, accelerated collections, and optimized reimbursement.”

SLPO joins a growing number of forward-thinking operators adopting Pre-Admit to modernize intake and admissions. Featured in McKnight’s Long-Term Care News and Skilled Nursing News, and trusted by thousands of SNFs nationwide, CoreCare enables providers to streamline operations, reduce financial risk, and grow census with confidence.

About CoreCare

CoreCare is the leading AI-powered workflow platform built specifically for post-acute and long-term care providers. Trusted by thousands of skilled nursing facilities nationwide, CoreCare’s platform replaces spreadsheets, manual reviews, and disconnected portals with technology that enables expert-level decisions and teamwork at every step of the revenue cycle. Backed by Y Combinator and leading health tech investors, CoreCare is building the infrastructure for AI-powered healthcare operations.

To learn more about CoreCare, visit corecare.ai and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Senior Living Properties Operations

Senior Living Properties Operations (SLPO) is a leading provider of skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and long-term care services, proudly serving communities across Texas through a network of more than 40 facilities. Our mission is to deliver exceptional, resident-centered care with compassion, respect, and integrity, ensuring that every individual we serve feels valued, supported, and at home.

At SLPO, we believe the foundation of great care begins with a strong, values-driven culture. Guided by our CARES Core Values — Compassion, Always Improving, Respect, Excellence, and Serving with Integrity — we strive to create an environment where both residents and employees can thrive.

Every day, our dedicated teams uphold the highest standards of quality, professionalism, and service. Whether providing clinical care, emotional support, or simply a kind word, we are committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of our residents, their families, and each other.

Together, we bring our mission to life, one resident, one shift, and one community at a time.