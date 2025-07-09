Blueair and The Class Announce Studio Partnership to Bring Fresh, Clean Air to Every Breath

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blueair, the global leader in air wellness, is proud to announce a partnership with The Class, the transformative movement and mindfulness practice. As the official air wellness partner for The Class’s flagship studio, Blueair will provide clean, fresh air to every class.

The Class and Blueair share a core belief: breath is at the center of well-being. Share

Known for its emotionally cathartic and physically engaging Classes, The Class guides participants to release and restore through movement, sound, and breath. Now, every inhale inside the studio will be powered by Blueair’s industry-leading purifiers—including the newly launched Blue Signature™, designed to quietly remove pollutants, odors, and allergens with unmatched efficiency.

The Class and Blueair share a core belief: breath is at the center of well-being. With studies showing that 87% of consumers recognize the health benefits of clean air—and with research linking air quality to better sleep, clearer skin, stronger immunity, and sharper focus—the partnership aims to turn every inhale in the studio into a moment of nourishment.

Powered by the new Blue Signature™, Blueair purifiers clean up to 3,390 square feet in just one hour, circulating healthier air throughout the room—so each student can move, sweat, and breathe deeper in an environment optimized for both performance and presence.

“We believe health starts with air,” said Andy Lu, CEO of Blueair. “This partnership with The Class is more than a moment—it’s a shared mission to elevate well-being through breath, movement, and environment. We’re thrilled to help support that experience from the ground up.”

This summer, Blueair’s high-performance air purifiers will be seamlessly integrated throughout The Class’s NYC studio, creating a cleaner, fresher environment that supports deeper breathing, sharper focus, and improved recovery. Guests will also have the opportunity to explore Blueair’s complete product line, scan to learn more, and even take home exclusive offers to bring the experience into their own space.

"It’s subtle, but powerful. You don’t see it working; you just feel better being in the space. That’s what the Signature brings to our studio," says Soeuraya Wilson, Teacher at The Class.

Together, Blueair and The Class are redefining the studio experience—making fresh, clean air an essential part of every wellness ritual.

About Blueair:

Blueair is a global air wellness brand dedicated to enhancing health and well-being by creating cleaner, fresher, and healthier indoor environments. Founded in Sweden in 1996, Blueair has been at the forefront of air wellness innovation, developing advanced solutions that go beyond purification to improve overall indoor air quality. From reducing airborne pollutants and allergens to optimizing humidity and promoting better breathing, Blueair’s award-winning innovations are designed to support a holistic approach to well-being. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and thoughtful design, Blueair makes air wellness accessible to all. Learn more at www.blueair.com and follow Blueair on Instagram and TikTok.

About The Class

The Class is a music-driven somatic exercise method founded in 2011 by Taryn Toomey to regulate the nervous system and release stuck energy by moving the physical body. Challenging the physical state while nurturing the emotional with an emphasis on the mind-body connection—The Class is both an individual experience and a collective practice. Designed for all levels and types, available both online and in-person, The Class can be whatever you want, whenever you need, wherever you are. From playful and joyful to challenging and cathartic, every practice is your own.