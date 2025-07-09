One World Associates Expands Globally with Strategic Partnerships and New Offices in London, Brussels, Madrid, and Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One World Associates, a boutique strategic communications and public affairs firm based in New York, has relaunched with a bold global footprint and an expanded team of seasoned experts. The firm now has offices in London, Madrid, and Washington, D.C., and is partnering with top international consultancies to provide clients with enhanced capabilities in political strategy, media relations, crisis response, and digital strategy.

“This is an exciting new chapter for One World,” said Kimberly Spell, Founder. “We’ve always been laser-focused on helping clients navigate high-stakes moments. Now, we can assist on a much broader scale - and help overseas clients looking to create an impact in the United States. And of course, our expertise in New York and Washington is unmatched.”

As part of its relaunch, One World is now partnered with Milton Advisers, a London- and Brussels-based firm led by Alex Walker and Louis Rynsard, known for its work in complex litigation, European policy, and stakeholder engagement. One World has also joined forces with Topham Guerin, a global creative agency operating at the intersection of politics and business, adding powerful digital and creative production capabilities to One World’s suite of services.

The firm’s team includes:

Kimberly Spell (NYC): Former Bloomberg and Gore official and veteran strategist

Jarrod Bernstein (NYC): Obama and Bloomberg alum, crisis management expert

Vincent Morris (DC): Former journalist and Congressional staffer

Alex Walker & Louis Rynsard (London/Brussels): Co-founders of Milton Advisers

Guy Creighton (NYC): Head of Strategy at Topham Guerin

Emma Brodsky (Madrid): Digital and media strategist

“I’m enthusiastic about what this alliance can mean for clients,” said Walker. “Having a footprint in some of the biggest power centers in the world while providing creative energy and experience is something very rare. This international team reflects the realities of today's communications environment, and I am confident we can shake up the industry with this array of talent.”

Since 2015, One World Associates has served clients across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors with a full suite of services, including strategic communications, media relations, crisis and rapid response, digital strategy, and public affairs strategy.

Read the full announcement at www.oneworldassociates.com.