CareView Communications Launches Partnership with Memorial Hospital Biloxi to Enhance Virtual Sitting Services

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareView Communications, Inc., a leading provider of virtual care and patient monitoring solutions (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), is proud to announce a new partnership with Memorial Hospital Biloxi to improve patient care through advanced virtual sitting technology.

This collaboration allows Memorial Hospital Biloxi to leverage CareView’s latest state-of-the-art platform. This platform uses predictive technology to enhance care coordination, reduce patient risk, and empower clinical teams to observe patients in real-time from a centralized location. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering high-quality, technology-enabled care to patients across the Gulf Coast region.

“We are excited to partner with Memorial Hospital Biloxi, an organization that shares our passion for patient-centered innovation,” said Sandra McRee, Chief Operating Officer at CareView Communications. “Together, we will expand access to care, improve clinical outcomes, and support patients by providing enhanced observation and safety through our virtual sitting solution.”

CareView’s solutions provide real-time visual monitoring, fall-risk alerts, and communication tools that enable staff to intervene quickly and proactively. This information enables Memorial Hospital Biloxi's care teams to reduce adverse events, optimize staffing, and ensure a safer patient environment.

Implementing CareView’s technology is part of Memorial Hospital Biloxi’s broader initiative to invest in digital health solutions that improve operational efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of patient care.

For more information about CareView’s virtual care solutions, visit www.care-view.com.

About CareView Communications Inc.

CareView has been dedicated to supporting hospital care teams for over a decade with its innovative virtual care solutions. The Company has established successful partnerships with over 200 hospitals nationwide, implementing effective inpatient virtual care strategies that greatly enhance patient safety and overcome critical staffing challenges. The CareView platform, fueled by industry-leading predictive technology and supported by its purpose-built hardware, specifically addresses the unique requirements of virtual nursing and virtual sitting use cases. The CareView team works closely with their hospital partners to understand their evolving needs and deliver tailored virtual care strategies that align with their objectives. By providing healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care, CareView contributes to improved patient outcomes and a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at care-view.com or follow CareView on LinkedIn.

About Memorial Hospital Biloxi

Memorial Hospital Biloxi is a not-for-profit, multi-facility healthcare system serving the Mississippi Gulf Coast. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and community care, Memorial provides a comprehensive range of medical services, including advanced primary and specialty care, across its network of providers and facilities.