Incize and Atomera Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance GaN-on-Si Technology for Next-Gen RF and Power Devices

LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, Belgium & LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incize, a Belgian cutting-edge semiconductor characterization and modeling company, and Atomera (Nasdaq: ATOM), a pioneer in advanced semiconductor materials, today announced a strategic collaboration to enhance Gallium Nitride on Silicon (GaN-on-Si) technologies.

In certain applications, traditional silicon is hitting its performance ceiling. GaN-on-Si offers a scalable, cost-effective alternative by taking advantage of GaN’s performance with silicon’s manufacturability. Combining Atomera’s Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®) with Incize’s advanced characterization should accelerate the path to volume production of next-generation RF and power devices.

This partnership brings together Atomera’s proprietary MST® — a quantum-engineered, ultra-thin silicon film that improves transistor performance, energy efficiency and reliability — with Incize’s state-of-the-art characterization platforms, covering substrate trap analysis, noise, linearity, thermal effects and RF performance from DC to mmWave.

The joint program will concentrate on optimizing GaN-on-Si device performance for high-frequency and high-power applications, with target markets in wireless infrastructure (5G/6G), satellite communications and advanced power electronics.

“We are thoroughly delighted to collaborate with Atomera, whose MST® technology has already demonstrated promising advantages in silicon-based devices,” said Dr. Mostafa Emam, CEO of Incize. “By leveraging our advanced RF technology enablement capabilities and applying them to Atomera’s innovation, we aim to unlock new frontiers of performance, efficiency and reliability in GaN-on-Si platforms.”

“Incize’s track record with GaN-on-Si and their superb measurement and modeling capabilities make them an ideal partner,” said Scott Bibaud, CEO of Atomera. “Together, we are exploring how MST® can be harnessed to propel compound semiconductor devices forward and deliver truly groundbreaking solutions to our customers.”

“It is most gratifying to see MST® being explored beyond conventional silicon,” added Dr. Robert Mears, founder and CTO of Atomera. “GaN-on-Si is a fascinating and rapidly evolving field, and Incize’s in-depth understanding of RF device physics and their world-class measurement capability provide an excellent opportunity to investigate how MST® can contribute to advancing this important technology.”

The collaboration will explore the integration of MST® into GaN-on-Si device structures, using Incize’s proprietary measurement techniques to evaluate:

Improved interface quality between GaN layers and silicon substrates

Reduced parasitic effects and substrate losses

Lower trap-induced noise and leakage

Enhanced linearity and RF power handling

This partnership marks a noteworthy step toward bridging material innovation with device-level performance in today’s dynamic semiconductor landscape.

About Incize

Incize is a company specialized in advanced RF semiconductor applications, offering a portfolio of technology enablement services, such as characterization, modeling, process development and PDK support. Incize works with substrate manufacturers, foundries and fabless companies worldwide to support advanced semiconductor development. Incize is located in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium. www.incize.com

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated (Nasdaq: ATOM) is a semiconductor materials and IP licensing company headquartered in Los Gatos, California. Its flagship technology, Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), enhances transistor performance and efficiency by engineering materials at the atomic level. Atomera partners with leading semiconductor companies to integrate MST® into mainstream manufacturing flows. www.atomera.com