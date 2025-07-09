Energage and The Princeton Review Launch Top Workplaces for Higher Education Award

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energage, the HR technology company behind the Top Workplaces program, today announced a new partnership with The Princeton Review to spotlight the best higher education employers. Together, they will launch the Top Workplaces for Higher Education award — a new national honor celebrating colleges and universities that foster people-first cultures where faculty, staff, and administrators feel engaged, valued, and empowered to thrive.

The winners will be determined by feedback captured through the confidential, research-backed Energage Workplace Survey. Eligible institutions include four-year colleges and universities with at least 150 employees and a minimum survey response rate of 35%.

Anyone can nominate a college or university, and there is no cost to participate, survey employees, or win the award. Nominations are open through September 5, 2025, and the winners will be announced in early 2026.

To submit a college or university for consideration, visit: https://topworkplaces.com/nominate/higher-education

“In the world of higher education, institutions are rightly judged on academic rigor and student success — but those things are built on the foundation of an engaged and supported faculty and staff,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “We’re proud to partner with The Princeton Review to help elevate the colleges and universities that are investing in their people, creating vibrant campus cultures, and leading with purpose. This is about recognizing the schools where educators, administrators, and staff can do their best work — and thrive while doing it.”

“We are genuinely delighted to partner with Energage on this compelling project,” said Robert Batten, CEO of The Princeton Review. “Having developed resources for applicants to colleges and universities to decide if a school is a ‘best fit’ for them, we support this initiative that will give prospective employees of colleges and universities a resource to decide if a higher education institution is a ‘best fit’ workplace for them. We commend Energage for instituting the Top Workplaces for Higher Education Awards and look forward to joining with them in shining a light on the extraordinary schools they will select as winners of the 2026 awards.”

This new award joins Energage’s growing suite of employer recognition programs, each grounded in authentic employee feedback. It offers colleges and universities an opportunity to earn national visibility as top employers and gain a competitive edge in attracting and retaining top talent in today’s evolving academic landscape.

About Energage

Energage is an HR technology company on a mission to help organizations build and brand exceptional workplace cultures. We power the Top Workplaces employer recognition program and deliver actionable, research-backed employee survey insights that fuel professional growth and elevate employer brands. Our comprehensive talent experience platform combines cutting-edge tools, expert guidance, and built-in personalization to cultivate cultures that boost engagement, improve retention, attract top talent, and drive better business results. Learn more at energage.com and topworkplaces.com.

About The Princeton Review

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admissions services company. Every year, it helps millions of college and graduate school–bound students as well as working professionals achieve their education and career goals through its many education services and products. These include online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors; online resources; a line of more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House; and dozens of categories of school rankings. The company's Tutor.com brand, now in its 25th year, is one of the largest online tutoring services in the U.S. It comprises a community of thousands of tutors who have delivered more than 28 million tutoring sessions. The Princeton Review, headquartered in New York, NY, is not affiliated with Princeton University. For more information, visit PrincetonReview.com and the company’s Media Center. Follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) (@ThePrincetonRev) and Instagram (@theprincetonreview).