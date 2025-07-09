Moveworks Announces Strategic Partnership With Docusign to Bring Intelligent Agreement Workflows to the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moveworks, the leading agentic AI assistant for the enterprise, today announced a strategic partnership with Docusign, the Intelligent Agreement Management company, used by more than 1.7 million customers and over a billion users in 180 countries. The integration will bring Docusign’s Intelligent Agreement Management capabilities to the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace. The new Moveworks and Docusign integration, available now, enables employees to send, track, and manage agreements directly within Moveworks, using simple, conversational requests.

Accessible from the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace, a single hub for enterprise-ready AI agents, the Moveworks agents with Docusign IAM capabilities embed secure e-signature and agreement-workflow features in the employee’s flow of work. Whether onboarding new hires, routing approvals, or updating contracts, employees can now complete critical agreement tasks without switching apps or breaking focus.

Key benefits of the Moveworks and Docusign integration

Accelerated approvals: Create, send, and sign documents in minutes, shaving days off traditional agreement cycles.

Create, send, and sign documents in minutes, shaving days off traditional agreement cycles. Friction-free employee experience: Handle agreements from chat, email, or search inside Moveworks — no extra log-ins, no new UI to learn.

Handle agreements from chat, email, or search inside Moveworks — no extra log-ins, no new UI to learn. Enterprise-grade trust and compliance: Docusign’s globally recognized security and audit trails combine with Moveworks’ AI governance for end-to-end protection.

“I personally rely on Docusign to securely sign agreements with all of our customers. By bringing Docusign’s agreement technology into our AI Agent Marketplace, every employee can complete contract tasks instantly and securely — all through natural language,” said Bhavin Shah, CEO of Moveworks. “This is one of the most anticipated integrations by executives who love our platform because they can now use it within our agentic experience. It’s a major step forward toward a unified AI assistant for work.”

“Our partnership with Moveworks represents a powerful convergence with Docusign in harnessing the power of AI to streamline workflows and deliver what customers need, when they need it," said Bronwyn Hastings, Group Vice President, Partner Development & Alliances at Docusign. "Whether it's signing onboarding documents, routing approvals, or updating contracts, these tasks now happen seamlessly within existing workflows — no additional clicks or follow-ups required. This partnership with Moveworks marks the beginning of what's possible when intelligent agreement management meets everyday business processes."

The Docusign integration is available today in the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace as installable agent templates for all joint customers. This launch continues Moveworks’ momentum in delivering trusted, ready-to-use AI agents that connect employees to the systems, data, and decisions that drive business forward.

About Moveworks

Moveworks is the leading agentic AI assistant, helping businesses transform with a single platform that empowers the entire workforce. Moveworks enables organizations to boost productivity by streamlining how employees across the company find answers and automate tasks. Over 350 large enterprises and more than 5 million employees rely on Moveworks — including 10% of the Fortune 500. Customers include Hearst, Instacart, Palo Alto Networks, Siemens, Toyota, and Unilever. Moveworks surpassed $100M ARR in September 2024 and has raised $315 million in funding at a $2.1 billion valuation from investors such as Alkeon, Bain, Iconiq, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed, Sapphire, and Tiger Global. The company is based in Mountain View, CA and has offices in Austin, Bangalore, New York, San Francisco, and Toronto.