KISTI Secures Funding for National Quantum Center of Excellence; Names IonQ as Primary Quantum Partner

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leading commercial quantum computing and networking company, today extended its congratulations to the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI) on securing a multi-million dollar government award through the “Quantum Computing Service and Utilization System Construction Project.” This initiative marks a pivotal step toward establishing South Korea’s first National Quantum Computing Center of Excellence.

KISTI will lead the development and operation of a quantum computing service and research platform designed to support both academic and enterprise applications. KISTI has identified IonQ as the primary quantum technology provider for the project, alongside Megazone Cloud, one of South Korea’s leading cloud service and infrastructure providers.

Under an expected contract to be concluded with KISTI, IonQ expects to deliver an advanced 100-qubit quantum system for the initiative, to enable leading edge research and industrially relevant quantum computing capabilities. Together, IonQ and KISTI intend to develop a hybrid quantum-classical execution environment, integrating next-generation quantum systems into a private cloud for remote access.

“We will be honored to support KISTI’s pioneering efforts to establish a world-leading quantum service infrastructure in Korea,” said Niccolo de Masi, CEO of IonQ. “This project is a significant investment in Korea’s research and innovation ecosystem, and we are proud to have been identified by KISTI to provide the technology and expertise to help realize its full potential.”

“Thanks to the partnership with IonQ, we expect to accumulate experience in the operation, service, and utilization of quantum platforms nationwide,” said Dr. Sik Lee, KISTI President. “We will also strive to contribute to the development of quantum computer utilization research and the industrial ecosystem in Korea.”

This announcement builds on IonQ and KISTI’s ongoing collaboration, including a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly advance South Korea’s leadership in the global quantum economy. IonQ also continues to expand its footprint in the region through its work with Hyundai, SKT, Intellian Technologies and leading academic institutions such as Seoul National University and Sungkyunkwan University.

