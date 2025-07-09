Chamberlain University and SSM Health Launch Landmark Partnership to Address Nursing Shortage

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chamberlain University, the nation’s largest School of Nursing and part of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), and SSM Health, a leading Catholic health system, announced today the launch of the Aspiring Nurse Program—a large-scale partnership designed to fund nursing education, enhance clinical readiness and create a pathway to employment across SSM Health’s care sites in Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The ambitious partnership is the first of its kind in the nation—offering a direct, employment-focused pathway for aspiring nurses by combining tuition support with immersive clinical experience, and the opportunity for job placement within SSM Health facilities after graduation. In return, students commit to joining SSM Health’s workforce, creating a sustainable talent pipeline that is projected to produce more than 400 new nurses annually.

“The nursing shortage demands bold, scalable solutions,” said Laura S. Kaiser, FACHE, president & CEO of SSM Health. “The Aspiring Nurse Program is a strategic long-term investment in our people and our Mission. It’s designed to meet today’s workforce challenges while building a stronger, more resilient future for nursing.”

This partnership also represents a leap forward in Adtalem’s strategy to become the clinical workforce partner of choice for providers nationwide.

“This partnership with SSM Health demonstrates the transformative power of large-scale collaboration between education and healthcare,” said Steve Beard, chairman and chief executive officer, Adtalem Global Education. “When forward-thinking health systems invest in comprehensive workforce partnerships—combining funding, hands-on facility training and a direct line to employment—we create sustainable pipelines that scale with provider needs. We’re building the foundation for long-term workforce stability while ensuring graduates are day-one ready. This is the future of strategic healthcare workforce development.”

The Aspiring Nurse Program launches in Oklahoma this fall through Chamberlain’s online Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program, with additional cohorts to follow in St. Louis and Jefferson City, Missouri, as well as in Illinois and Wisconsin. Students will train directly within SSM Health facilities—where they may eventually work—gaining firsthand experience with the health system's work culture, care practices and technology systems before starting their professional careers.

“This program is more than a solution to the nursing shortage—it’s a bold reimagining of how we grow and support the next generation of nurses,” said Amy Wilson, DNP, chief nurse executive for SSM Health. “By investing in education and clinical experience from day one, we’re not only preparing students for success—we’re strengthening the future of patient care across our communities.”

Founded as Deaconess College of Nursing, Chamberlain’s legacy is rooted in a mission to serve communities through care and education. This alignment fosters a values-driven learning environment that not only prepares students clinically, but also instills a deep commitment to service, empathy and holistic care—qualities essential to delivering exceptional patient outcomes within SSM Health.

"We are excited to partner with SSM Health to place future nurses where they're needed most across multiple states," said Karen Cox, PhD, RN, FACHE, FAAN, president of Chamberlain University. "Nurses are essential to community health, and expanding the workforce supports both patients and current caregivers. As the nation's largest School of Nursing, we're eager to create innovative and immediate opportunities for our graduates in communities where they'll make a real impact."

For more information on the Aspiring Nurse Program or to apply for the inaugural cohort starting September 2025, please visit chamberlain.edu/aspiring-nurse-program-oklahoma.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education is the leading provider of healthcare education in the U.S., shaping the future of healthcare by preparing a practice-ready workforce with high-quality academic programs. We innovate education pathways, align with industry needs and empower individuals to reach their full potential. Our commitment to excellence and access is reflected in our expansive network of institutions, serving over 90,000 students and supported by a strong community of approximately 365,000 alumni and nearly 10,000 dedicated employees. Visit Adtalem.com for more information, and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Chamberlain University

Chamberlain University, an Adtalem Global Education institution, educates, empowers, and emboldens a diverse community of healthcare professionals who seek to advance the health of people, families, communities, and nations. Chamberlain has the largest school of nursing in the U.S., with both on-campus and online degree programs. Chamberlain is comprised of the College of Nursing and the College of Health Professions, offering a variety of bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral, and certificate programs. Chamberlain University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Visit Chamberlain.edu for more information, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About SSM Health

Nationally recognized for quality and innovation, SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit, fully integrated health system working to advance health equity and empower all people to achieve their full potential.

With care delivery sites in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, SSM Health provides convenient access to high-quality community-based services as well as world-class academic medicine, clinical trials and research studies. The organization’s footprint includes hospitals, physician offices, outpatient and virtual care services, senior care, comprehensive home care and hospice services, a fully transparent pharmacy benefit company, a health insurance company and an accountable care organization. As one of the largest employers in every community it serves, the organization’s 40,000 team members and 15,000 providers are dedicated to fulfilling SSM Health’s Mission: “Through our exceptional health care services, we reveal the healing presence of God.” For more information, visit ssmhealth.com or find us on Facebook and LinkedIn.