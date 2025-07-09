KredosAi Launches RCS in Production to Hyper-personalize Customer Communications for UScellular, Delivering a New Standard in Customer Experience

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KredosAi, the leader in human-centric, AI-powered customer engagement, today announced the launch of Rich Communication Services (RCS) into full production to enhance contact strategies for past-due UScellular customers. The milestone marks a major leap forward in modernizing how enterprises engage with consumers and reinforces KredosAi’s position at the forefront of innovation in customer experience and payment enablement.

Building on the momentum from its enhanced RCS support debut at Mobile World Congress 2025, KredosAi now delivers hundreds of thousands of RCS messages daily across its client base through its AI-driven platform. This enables highly personalized and branded messaging experiences. RCS represents a major advancement over traditional SMS and is widely regarded as the gold standard in customer communication, offering rich media, read receipts, and enhanced engagement features that increase trust and customer satisfaction.

By embedding RCS directly into its proprietary AI platform, KredosAi enables enterprises to connect with customers through intelligent, timely messaging that results in more customers taking desired payment action. With support for Apple’s iOS 18 rollout of RCS and widespread Android compatibility, enterprises can now engage customers across all devices with a seamless, app-like experience, without requiring a separate app download.

“Our launch of RCS into production for our service provider customers is a transformational step,” said Balaji Sridharan, CEO of KredosAi. “This is about meeting customers where they are, with communications that feel personal, trustworthy, and native. Enterprises can now provide a premium experience that builds trust, improves outcomes, and reflects the strength of their brand.”

“At UScellular, we’re committed to putting customers first by delivering meaningful innovation and exceptional value. That’s why we’re excited about the potential for RCS to transform our past-due communication strategies with hyper-personalized, timely interactions that meet customers’ needs and create value for the business,” said John Stevenson, Senior Director of Financial Services for UScellular.

UScellular and KredosAi are revolutionizing past-due customer engagement by deploying RCS at scale for this essential use case. With its ability to elevate customer interactions, RCS fosters greater trust and transparency—leading to improved outcomes for both consumers and businesses alike.

KredosAi currently serves global Tier 1 telecommunications providers, along with auto lenders and financial institutions. Following more than 2X growth in 2024, the company is poised to double again in 2025, fueled by investments in product innovation, global expansion, and strategic go-to-market execution.

About KredosAi

KredosAi combines human-centered AI and behavioral economics to provide enterprises the capability to deliver personalized, outcome-driven customer experiences to late paying customers. By preserving the relationship between companies and their customers, KredosAi helps prevent disconnections and increases retention rates using a proprietary AI model that learns from customer behavior and empowers customers to take action. Follow KredosAi on LinkedIn.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has donated more than $30 million in hotspots and service to help youth connect to reliable internet. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.