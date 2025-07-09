Assurex Global Selects HCM Unlocked as Preferred HCM Consulting and Technology Partner.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCM Unlocked has been named the preferred provider of human capital management (HCM) consulting and technology services for Assurex Global, the world’s largest privately held insurance brokerage network.

This strategic relationship enables over 100 Assurex Global partner firms to offer expanded support for their clients across HCM technology, payroll, HR operations, and compliance. As the role of benefits brokers continues to evolve, firms are under pressure to provide more than insurance alone. Partnering with HCM Unlocked helps them deliver high-impact solutions across the full employer experience.

HCM Unlocked consults with companies to help them maximize the value of their HCM technology. That starts with guiding informed buying decisions through vendor selection, followed by full implementation support, and continues with ongoing managed services to maintain and evolve the tech stack over time.

Through this preferred relationship, Assurex Global firms receive access to:

HCM vendor selection and evaluation

Implementation and system optimization

Managed payroll, HR, tax, and compliance services

This partnership reflects the increasing demand for integrated, tech-enabled HR support and the critical role brokers play in delivering it.

About HCM Unlocked

HCM Unlocked is a human capital consulting and managed services firm supporting employers across payroll, HR, tax, and compliance. The company partners with benefit brokers, private equity firms, and employers to implement and manage modern HCM ecosystems. Learn more at hcmunlocked.com.

About Assurex Global

Assurex Global is the world’s largest privately held commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits brokerage group. Its network includes over 100 independent brokerages operating in more than 90 countries. Learn more at assurexglobal.com.