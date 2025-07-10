-

Biocytogen Enters into Antibody Licensing Agreement with BeOne Medicines to Accelerate Innovative Drug Development

original

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Biocytogen, HKEX: 02315), a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies, today announced that it has entered into a global licensing agreement with BeOne Medicines Ltd., a global oncology company, for multiple fully human antibodies.

Prior to this licensing agreement, BeOne Medicines had obtained a license to use Biocytogen’s RenMice® fully human antibody platform. Building on this established collaboration, the new agreement expands the partnership into antibody license, further strengthening the strategic relationship between the two companies.

Dr. Yuelei Shen, President and CEO of Biocytogen, said, “BeOne Medicines is a global leader in drug development, and we are thrilled to enter into this strategic collaboration. The antibodies licensed under this agreement were discovered using our proprietary RenMice® fully human antibody platform, highlighting our ability to empower partners in driving innovative drug discovery. We look forward to seeing these promising molecules progress rapidly into the clinic and ultimately bring transformative treatment options to patients worldwide.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Biocytogen will receive an upfront payment from BeOne Medicines. In addition, Biocytogen is eligible to receive development and regulatory milestone payments, commercial milestone payments, and tiered royalties based on future net sales of licensed products.

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen (HKEX: 02315) is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Founded on gene editing technology, Biocytogen leverages genetically engineered proprietary RenMice® (RenMab/ RenLite®/ RenNano®/ RenTCR-mimic™) platforms for fully human monoclonal/bispecific/multispecific antibody discovery, bispecific antibody-drug conjugate discovery, nanobody discovery and TCR-mimic antibody discovery, and has established a sub-brand, RenBiologics™, to explore global partnerships for an off-the-shelf library of >1,000,000 fully human antibody sequences against over 1000 targets for worldwide collaboration. As of December 31, 2024, approximately 200 therapeutic antibody and multiple clinical asset co-development/out-licensing/transfer agreements and over 50 target-nominated RenMice® licensing projects have been established around the globe, including several partnerships with multinational pharmaceutical companies (MNCs). Biocytogen pioneered the generation of drug target knock-in humanized models for preclinical research, and currently provides a few thousand off-the-shelf animal and cell models under the company's sub-brand, BioMice™, along with preclinical pharmacology and gene-editing services for clients worldwide. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in China (Haimen Jiangsu, Shanghai), USA (Boston, San Francisco, San Diego), and Germany (Heidelberg). For more information, please visit http://en.biocytogen.com.cn.

Contacts

Biocytogen Contacts
Antibody assets and platforms: BD-Licensing@biocytogen.com
Media: pr@bbctg.com.cn

Industry:

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

SEHK:02315
Release Versions
EnglishChinese Simplified
Hashtags
#Antibody
#AntibodyTherapeutics
#BeOneMedicines
#Biocytogen
#CancerTreatment

Contacts

Biocytogen Contacts
Antibody assets and platforms: BD-Licensing@biocytogen.com
Media: pr@bbctg.com.cn

Social Media Profiles
Biocytogen on LinkedIn
Biocytogen on YouTube
More News From Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Biocytogen Secures Japan Patent for RenMab Platform, Expands Global Patent Portfolio for RenMice Fully Human Antibody/TCR Platform

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Biocytogen, HKEX: 02315) today announced that the key technology of its independently developed RenMab™ fully human antibody mouse platform has been granted an invention patent by the Japan Patent Office (JPO). This milestone marks a significant step in strengthening the global intellectual property portfolio of the RenMice® fully human antibody platform family. It underscores the continued advancement of Biocytogen’s com...

Biocytogen and Nanjing Chia Tai Tianqing Announce IND Approval in China for Co-Developed Anti-IGF-1R Antibody NTB003 (BCG009)

BEIJING & NANJING, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“Biocytogen”, HKEX: 02315) and Nanjing Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“NJCTTQ”) announced that NTB003 (formerly BCG009), a co-developed injectable drug candidate, has received the Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The approved indication is Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). About NTB003 Injection NTB003 is a second-generation fully huma...

Biocytogen Announces Licensing of Fully Human Antibodies with SOTIO to Develop Novel ADC SOT109 for Colorectal Cancer Treatment

BEIJING & PRAGUE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocytogen (HKEX: 02315), a global biotech company dedicated to discovering and developing novel antibody therapeutics, announced the licensing of its fully human antibodies to SOTIO Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company owned by PPF Group. The licensing agreement will advance the development of an innovative antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting a novel tumor antigen, under the option and license agreement established between the companies. Bi...
Back to Newsroom