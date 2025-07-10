Biocytogen Enters into Antibody Licensing Agreement with BeOne Medicines to Accelerate Innovative Drug Development

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Biocytogen, HKEX: 02315), a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies, today announced that it has entered into a global licensing agreement with BeOne Medicines Ltd., a global oncology company, for multiple fully human antibodies.

Prior to this licensing agreement, BeOne Medicines had obtained a license to use Biocytogen’s RenMice® fully human antibody platform. Building on this established collaboration, the new agreement expands the partnership into antibody license, further strengthening the strategic relationship between the two companies.

Dr. Yuelei Shen, President and CEO of Biocytogen, said, “BeOne Medicines is a global leader in drug development, and we are thrilled to enter into this strategic collaboration. The antibodies licensed under this agreement were discovered using our proprietary RenMice® fully human antibody platform, highlighting our ability to empower partners in driving innovative drug discovery. We look forward to seeing these promising molecules progress rapidly into the clinic and ultimately bring transformative treatment options to patients worldwide.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Biocytogen will receive an upfront payment from BeOne Medicines. In addition, Biocytogen is eligible to receive development and regulatory milestone payments, commercial milestone payments, and tiered royalties based on future net sales of licensed products.

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen (HKEX: 02315) is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Founded on gene editing technology, Biocytogen leverages genetically engineered proprietary RenMice® (RenMab™/ RenLite®/ RenNano®/ RenTCR-mimic™) platforms for fully human monoclonal/bispecific/multispecific antibody discovery, bispecific antibody-drug conjugate discovery, nanobody discovery and TCR-mimic antibody discovery, and has established a sub-brand, RenBiologics™, to explore global partnerships for an off-the-shelf library of >1,000,000 fully human antibody sequences against over 1000 targets for worldwide collaboration. As of December 31, 2024, approximately 200 therapeutic antibody and multiple clinical asset co-development/out-licensing/transfer agreements and over 50 target-nominated RenMice® licensing projects have been established around the globe, including several partnerships with multinational pharmaceutical companies (MNCs). Biocytogen pioneered the generation of drug target knock-in humanized models for preclinical research, and currently provides a few thousand off-the-shelf animal and cell models under the company's sub-brand, BioMice™, along with preclinical pharmacology and gene-editing services for clients worldwide. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in China (Haimen Jiangsu, Shanghai), USA (Boston, San Francisco, San Diego), and Germany (Heidelberg). For more information, please visit http://en.biocytogen.com.cn.