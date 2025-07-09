FBR Solutions Acquires RTS

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FBR Solutions, a premier provider of telecommunications infrastructure services, announced the acquisition of RTS Associates, further expanding its national capabilities in telecommunications design, engineering, and turnkey deployment. The acquisition enhances FBR Solutions’s ability to deliver end-to-end network solutions at scale and reinforces its position as a trusted leader in the broadband infrastructure space.

Founded in 1998, RTS Associates has earned a reputation for delivering innovative telecommunications design and engineering services to major telecommunications operators, municipalities, EMCs, CATV, and wireless carriers. With a team of more than 250 North American professionals, RTS is known for its commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence—delivering efficient, high-performance network solutions across diverse environments.

“RTS brings world-class engineering expertise and a customer-first culture that aligns perfectly with our values at FBR Solutions,” said Matthew Glass, Chief Executive Officer at FBR Solutions. “This acquisition accelerates our ability to serve clients with full life-cycle capabilities, from design through deployment, in support of the nation's critical broadband expansion efforts.”

Steven Gray, Chief Operating Officer at RTS and EVP of Engineering at FBR, added, “Joining forces with FBR Solutions creates new opportunities to scale our impact, invest in technology, and continue delivering the high-quality solutions our customers expect. We’re excited to help lead the next phase of growth.”

The transaction is backed by FVLCRUM Funds, a growth-focused private equity firm committed to supporting infrastructure development in underserved communities.

“Through FBR Solutions, we are committed to supporting the greater telecommunications market in providing high-speed connectivity to low- and moderate-income geographies,” said Ben Carson Jr., Partner and Co-Founder at FVLCRUM Funds.

The acquisition of RTS Associates reflects FBR’s continued investment in building a comprehensive, technology-enabled platform capable of supporting the rapid expansion of broadband infrastructure nationwide. With a growing suite of services and integrated teams across engineering, construction, and operations, FBR Solutions remains focused on advancing connectivity and delivering value to customers and communities alike.

About FVLCRUM Funds

FVLCRUM Funds is a private equity firm that intentionally invests in lower middle-market companies to generate sustainable opportunities for underserved communities. Fvlcrum has been an innovator in aligning impact and alpha with an emphasis on delivering investment returns and sustainable social change. For more information about FVLCRUM Funds, please visit www.fvlcrum.com.

About FBR Solutions

FBR Solutions is a national telecommunications infrastructure services provider offering end-to-end capabilities in network design, engineering, construction, and deployment. Backed by FVLCRUM Partners, FBR is committed to delivering high-quality, scalable connectivity solutions to businesses and communities across the United States

About RTS Associates

Established in 1998 in the Atlanta, GA metro area, RTS Associates is a trusted provider of innovative telecommunications design and turnkey services for large telecommunications, municipalities, EMCs, CATV, and wireless carriers. With a team of over 250 skilled professionals, RTS specializes in developing reliable, cutting-edge networks. The company’s commitment to integrity, teamwork, and excellence has made it a partner of choice for leading service providers. By prioritizing customer satisfaction, high-quality work, and timely delivery, RTS consistently sets industry benchmarks.