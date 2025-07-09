Skybound Service Partners Expands Its Geographic Presence with Investment in Quality Trusted Commercial

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skybound Service Partners (“Skybound”), a leading commercial roofing services platform that partners with best-in-class commercial roofing companies across the United States, today announced its investment in Quality Trusted Commercial Construction & Roofing (“QT”), a well-regarded commercial roofing services provider based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Founded in 2005 by Jason Quilling, QT specializes in roof maintenance, repair and re-roofing, serving customers in the industrial, multi-family, general commercial and other end markets. QT’s long-standing presence and strong reputation in the region are backed by its experienced and long-tenured leadership and service teams, 24-hour service capabilities, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

“QT has built a strong, service-driven business model that aligns with Skybound’s core strategic objectives,” said Jack Miner, Founder and President of Skybound. “Jason and his team have developed great customer relationships across a range of attractive end markets that have strong trajectories in the Midwest region. We’re excited to work with the QT team to execute on a shared vision for growth and value creation.”

Jason Quilling, Founder and President of QT, commented, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Skybound. During the transaction process, the Skybound team embraced our culture, brought relevant experience to the table and delivered on its commitments to me and our team. With Skybound’s support and partnership, we will invest in and grow our team, expand our footprint across the Upper Midwest, and continue serving our long-standing customer base, while benefiting from being part of the larger Skybound platform.”

Skybound’s platform also includes Roof Technology Partners, a leading commercial roofing contractor headquartered in Atlanta, GA with additional offices in Alabama and Texas. Skybound’s continued expansion and success is supported by Garnett Station Partners, a New York-based principal investment firm that manages approximately $4 billion of assets.

About Skybound Service Partners

Skybound Service Partners is a leading commercial roofing services platform focused on partnering with best-in-class founder-backed contractors across the United States. Skybound is dedicated to supporting and growing its partner companies and their teams while maintaining each company’s culture and legacy. For more information, please visit skyboundservicepartners.com.

About Garnett Station Partners

Garnett Station Partners is a principal investment firm founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane that manages approximately $4 billion of assets. Garnett Station partners with experienced and entrepreneurial management teams and strategic investors to build value for its portfolio of growth platforms. The firm draws on its global relationships, operational experience and rigorous diligence process to source, underwrite and manage investments. Core sectors include consumer and business services, health and wellness, automotive, and food and beverage. Garnett Station's culture is based on the principles of entrepreneurship, collaboration, analytical rigor and accountability. For more information, please visit garnettstation.com.