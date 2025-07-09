AIM Sports Group Teams with BASE Sports Group to Power and Elevate the Next Generation of Youth Sports

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BASE Sports Group, a sponsorship sales agency dedicated to youth and community sports, has announced a new partnership with AIM Sports Group, a leading sports enterprise focused on enhancing youth sports through innovative leagues, sport facility management, national events, media and technology. BASE will help connect brands through AIM's portfolio of events, media, tech, and facility to youth sports communities.

AIM Sports Group owns and operates a 130,000-square-foot sports complex in Orange County, California. It also operates a Southern California boys volleyball league supporting more than 5,000 players. In addition, AIM owns and operates three annual national events under the SoCal Cup banner, drawing more than 220,000 spectators annually. Each of the three-day tournaments hosts more than 600 boys club volleyball teams from all over the U.S. and beyond, driven to compete for what has become the ultimate bragging right in the sport. These SoCal Cup marquee events have seen year-over-year growth, packing the Los Angeles Convention Center and Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

AIM has also doubled down on supporting youth sports by investing in tech innovations. This fall, AIM will formally launch its AIM+ tech & media platform, which produces stats, highlights, box scores, and rankings. AIM+ enables young athletes, their families, and coaches to access professional-level profiles, video highlights and rankings.

Through the partnership, BASE will spearhead and cultivate brand sponsorship opportunities and support for AIM’s full portfolio of events, tech, and facility.

“AIM’s portfolio is built to elevate the sports experience, and as we expanded we recognized the opportunity to align with a partner with a keen sense of collaborative branding and sponsor-driven relationships that benefit everyone involved,” said AIM Sports Group Founder John Gallegos. “BASE has a proven track record of positioning and elevating youth sports events and properties while preserving the integrity of the athlete experience. We’re excited to grow with them.”

“From the scale of its national events to the sophistication of its programming, AIM is a standout in youth sports,” said Mark Dvoroznak, Co-Founder of BASE Sports Group. “AIM is a genuinely innovative operation – not just because of its assets, but because of its DNA. The team at AIM uniquely understand the dynamics of Gen A athletics, so its venue, league, tournaments, and tech platform are all built around elevating the youth sports experience. These communities are highly sought after by future-facing brands, and brand investment will not only enhance the experience, it will fuel growth. We’re proud to partner with AIM and look forward to helping them maximize these opportunities.”

For brand inquiries or to learn more about opportunities with AIM Sports Group, contact: info@basesportsgroup.com.

About AIM Sports Group

AIM Sports Group is a premier sports enterprise that owns and operates a state-of-the-art sports event and training facility, premier youth boys volleyball league, regional tournaments, national events, and tech platforms. AIM is focused on enhancing the journey of youth athletes through innovation and elite competition in sports. Learn more at aimsportsgroup.com.

About BASE Sports Group

BASE Sports Group is a tech-enabled, data-backed, sponsorship sales agency dedicated to youth and community sports. BASE was founded in 2021 to bring a sophisticated and measured approach to commercial partnerships in this sports sector. BASE’s leadership team touts 30 years of experience in the youth sports and partnership industry. BASE has secured partnerships with brands like: Papa John's, PRIME Hydration, US Army, DUDE Wipes, College Ave Student Loans, Floyd's Barbershop, Hard Rock Cafe, and many more. These brands have trusted BASE to engage the families of youth athletes across 20+ sports and in more than 40 states — a total network of more than 25 million consumers. Learn more: basesportsgroup.com.