Hims & Hers Announces Planned 2026 Expansion to Canada, Following ZAVA Acquisition Completion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) the leading digital health and wellness platform, today announced its plans to bring its affordable, holistic weight loss program to Canada, timed with the anticipated first-ever availability of generic semaglutide anywhere in the world. This move follows the recent closing of the company's acquisition of ZAVA, the pioneering digital health platform in Europe.

Almost two thirds of adults in Canada are overweight or living with obesity, yet access to proven treatments remains limited due to high costs and availability. With branded semaglutide often priced out of reach, the introduction of generics marks a pivotal moment for access to care. Hims & Hers plans to offer access to lower-cost treatment options through its digital platform, paired with 24/7 access to licensed providers and personalized, clinically backed care plans. In Canada, branded semaglutide with no surrounding clinical support currently costs more than C$200 a month. The price for generic semaglutide is expected to be available at a significant discount to the branded versions, with the prices expected to lower over time.

“Canada is a major opportunity to show what affordable, high-quality weight loss care can look like,” said Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO of Hims & Hers. “As generic semaglutide becomes available for the first time globally, we’re focused on making it truly accessible, by combining affordability with trusted, personalized care at scale.”

This moment represents a significant opportunity for Hims & Hers to accelerate its mission of broadening access to healthcare. By pairing the arrival of generics with a platform designed to scale, affordability, and clinical integrity, the company is positioned to meet growing demand with a better model of care, one that gives the patient real choice and puts providers in the lead.

"Our planned expansion into Canada proves our commitment to bringing modern, effective care to those who need it most," said David Meinertz, GM International at Hims & Hers. "Despite North America being the largest GLP-1 market, many still lack crucial access. Making affordable, holistic obesity treatment accessible has the potential to help strengthen the local healthcare system and unlock the potential for millions of Canadians to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.”

With ZAVA now part of Hims & Hers, the company is scaling care across markets where its comprehensive offerings can meet consumer needs. The plans for Canada entry reflect continued progress on a clear growth roadmap, leveraging both organic growth and strategic investments to expand category leadership and global reach.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health. We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That’s why we’re building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges—and innovates on their solutions—to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the company provides access to personalized care designed for results. For more information, please visit www.hims.com and www.forhers.com.

About ZAVA

ZAVA is a leading digital health platform in Europe, on a mission to make high-quality, dependable healthcare accessible and affordable. Serving more than 1.3 million active customers, ZAVA’s in-house medical team delivered nearly 2.3 million consultations in 2024 across the UK, Germany, France and Ireland - putting compassionate, clinically-robust healthcare in people’s hands 24/7. Rated “outstanding” for leadership by the UK Care Quality Commission, ZAVA combines medical rigour with a friction-free digital experience. ZAVA’s comprehensive service portfolio spans weight management, women’s and men’s health, sexual health, general medicine and skin & hair care - helping people tackle both everyday and sensitive conditions quickly, discreetly and safely.

