Raptor Technologies Partners with CRG to Deliver U.S.-Produced Indoor Mapping for Enhanced School Emergency Management

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raptor Technologies, the nation’s leading provider of school safety and emergency management solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with Critical Response Group (CRG), the leader in critical incident mapping data. This collaboration brings advanced, U.S.-produced indoor mapping capabilities to the Raptor® Emergency Management solution, further strengthening school safety and emergency response.

Through this partnership, schools using Raptor Badge Alert or Raptor Emergency Management with Indoor Location will gain access to custom maps—produced entirely in the United States— that improve emergency response and situational awareness. Displayed digitally in the Raptor platform, these maps give first responders and school staff precise, real-time location details during an emergency, whether alerts are initiated via Raptor’s Badge Alert wearable badge or Raptor Alert app.

“By partnering with CRG we are delivering highly secure and effective emergency management solutions for K-12 schools,” said Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. “Our commitment to U.S.-produced mapping and devices underscores our dedication to protecting sensitive school data and supporting the safety of every school community.”

In addition to U.S.-produced maps, Raptor ensures that the LoRa network gateways used in Raptor Badge Alert are also manufactured in the United States. By sourcing both critical technologies domestically, Raptor helps safeguard school data and networks from the risks of foreign access and reinforces its commitment to student and staff safety.

“We’re proud to provide schools and first responders with U.S.-produced indoor mapping solutions that support fast, confident decision-making during critical incidents,” said Mike Rodgers, CEO of Critical Response Group. “Expanding our collaboration with Raptor ensures that trusted, actionable maps are accessible exactly where they’re needed most.”

With this expanded partnership, Raptor Technologies continues to set the standard for innovation and security in school emergency management, empowering schools to respond quickly and confidently when every second counts.

About Raptor Technologies

Raptor Technologies was founded in 2002 with a mission to protect every child, every school, every day. Today, Raptor serves over 60,000 schools in 55 countries, offering innovative SaaS and mobile solutions designed to address safety throughout the student lifecycle—from prevention to emergency response and recovery. Raptor’s suite of solutions includes Emergency Management, Campus Movement, Student Wellbeing, and Safety Training and Compliance. For more information about Raptor, visit www.raptortech.com.

About Critical Response Group

Critical Response Group, Inc. is the nation’s leader in critical incident mapping data, producing common operating pictures to enhance command and control efforts during an emergency. CRG’s origins are grounded in thousands of real-life direct-action raids conducted by the United States Special Operations Forces (USSOF) over the past two decades, and the company has developed over 55,000 maps nationwide. For more information, visit www.crgplans.com or email info@crgplans.com.