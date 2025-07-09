-

KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to Harris County, TX Permanent Improvement Refunding Bonds, Series 2025A and Unlimited Tax Road Refunding Bonds, Series 2025A; Affirms Related Ratings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA to the Harris County, TX Permanent Improvement Refunding Bonds, Series 2025A and Unlimited Tax Road Refunding Bonds, Series 2025A. KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AAA for the County's outstanding Limited Tax Obligations and Unlimited Tax Obligations. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The ratings reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Sizable and diversifying economy, centered around the nation’s fourth largest city, that has benefitted from above average property tax base growth.
  • Strong financial profile supported by generally favorable operations and considerable balance sheet resources, derived from stable property tax collections.
  • Robust financial management practices, including a comprehensive budgeting process, frequent intra-fiscal year monitoring, and the maintenance of prudent reserves.
  • The County electorate in November 2024 approved a permanent increase in the O&M property tax levy for the Harris County Flood Control District that will provide an additional $100 million each year toward activities mitigating future flood risks and protecting the property tax base.

Credit Challenges

  • Susceptibility to significant storm activity given its domicile on Texas’s Gulf Coast, as evidenced by Hurricane Harvey (2017) and the less severe but still significant disaster events of 2024 including Hurricane Beryl.
  • Flexibility to increase the O&M property tax levy without voter approval is constrained by SB 2 of 2019 which reduced the growth cap on O&M property tax assessments for existing property to 3.5% annually compared to the prior 8% limit. This limitation may pressure the County’s budgetary balance over time.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Not applicable for this rating level.

For Downgrade

  • Significant deterioration in operating reserves and liquidity.
  • A secular decline in the socioeconomic profile of the County.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1010281

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Mallory Yu, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1380
mallory.yu@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Mallory Yu, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1380
mallory.yu@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Analytics Expands Premium Subscription to Include Private Credit Research and Insights

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA Analytics, a leading provider of data and information solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its comprehensive subscription-based platform, KBRA Premium, to include Private Credit. Starting July 9, subscribers will gain exclusive access to KBRA’s comprehensive suite of Private Credit insights and research, covering a wide range of rated asset managers, global funds, business development companies (BDC), and structured credit instruments across global...

KBRA Assigns BBB- Preliminary Rating to JFK NTO LLC’s $1.367 Billion Special Facilities Revenue Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns its BBB- preliminary rating to JFK NTO LLC’s proposed $1.367 billion special facilities revenue bonds (series 2025 bonds) for Phase A of the Terminal One redevelopment project, also called New Terminal One (NTO), at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). The Outlook is Stable. The financing plan originally consisted of a single five-year term loan with two tranches totaling $6.33 billion, along with a $200 million liquidity facility, a $5...

KBRA Assigns Ratings to Monroe Capital Income Plus Corporation's $203 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2028 and 2030

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns ratings of BBB- to Monroe Capital Income Plus Corporation's ("MCIP" or "the company") $42 million, 6.20% senior unsecured notes due July 10, 2028, and its $161 million, 6.57% senior unsecured notes due July 10, 2030. The rating Outlook is Stable. Proceeds will be used to repay secured debt. Key Credit Considerations The ratings are supported by MCIP’s ties to the $20.7 billion Monroe Capital private credit platform, along with SEC exemptive relief to co-i...
Back to Newsroom