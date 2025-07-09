Sentient Jet Returns as the Official Private Aviation Partner for the American Century Championship in Continued Partnership with NBC Sports

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentient Jet, a leading private aviation company and inventor of the Jet Card category, is proud to return as the official private aviation partner of the American Century Championship (ACC), the annual celebrity golf tournament held July 9–13, 2025, in Lake Tahoe. Now in the second year of a multi-year agreement with NBC Sports, Sentient Jet will once again provide private air travel for participating athletes, entertainers, and VIP guests.

The American Century Championship, now in its 36th year, remains one of the most anticipated events in celebrity sports, drawing 90 stars from the worlds of entertainment and athletics. The 2025 roster includes the return of 2023 champion Stephen Curry, who helped the US basketball team win Gold at the Paris Olympics last year, Josh Allen, the NFL MVP, Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, George Kittle, Jason and Travis Kelce, comedians Nate Bargatze, Ray Romano, Colin Jost, alongside dozens of Hall of Famers, All-Stars, and fan favorites. The tournament will gather devoted supporters of significant charities including The Stowers Institute for Medical Research. Since its inception in 1990, the American Century Championship has donated more than $8 million to local and national non-profits.

Throughout tournament week, Sentient Jet will host a series of brand experiences at ACC, including a private mid-course “oasis” tent where tournament players can stop by throughout the day for refreshments and a moment of relaxation.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with NBC Sports and the American Century Championship for a second year,” said Alan Walsh, President of Sentient Jet. “For more than 25 years, Sentient Jet has built a product grounded in safety, innovation, and service at scale. The American Century Championship is a meaningful opportunity to connect with an audience that values time, access, and experiences that matter. This partnership reflects our continued focus on providing experiences at the moments our Card Owners care about most.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sentient Jet back as the official private aviation partner of the American Century Championship. After the success of last year’s partnership, Sentient continues to be a seamless and valued part of the tournament experience. Sentient’s commitment to service and innovation enhances the event for players, VIPs, and fans and we’re excited to build on that momentum together this year,” said Jon Miller, President, Acquisitions and Partnerships, NBC Sports.

As part of this year’s partnership, Sentient Jet will also debut its new “Take Your Time” brand campaign during the NBC broadcast. The 30-second commercial redefines private air travel as a tool for reclaiming life’s most meaningful asset: time. The campaign, which will also appear across Sentient Jet’s paid digital, video, and social channels, speaks directly to today’s high-net-worth traveler, who values presence, flexibility, and purpose-driven experiences over traditional status markers.

“The American Century Championship provides a unique moment to debut a campaign that spotlights how private aviation can support a more intentional way of moving through the world and show up for the moments that matter.” said Meghan Riley, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Sentient Jet. “As the needs of our audience evolve, ‘Take Your Time’ invites them to rethink what it means to fly private — not just for convenience, but as a way to protect their time and be fully present.”

The American Century Championship will be broadcast live on NBC from July 11–13. For more information on the tournament, visit americancenturychampionship.com, and for additional details on Sentient Jet, visit sentient.com.

About Sentient Jet

Founded in 1999 with the invention of the Jet Card, and now a Flexjet company, Sentient Jet is one of the most innovative private aviation companies across the globe. The Sentient Jet Card offers clients the flexibility and convenience of flying private for their personal and business air travel needs along with a host of unique digital booking tools, including an industry-first with instant, automated text-based booking, a unique sustainability program, and an outstanding service heritage. Sentient Jet is known for its commitment to safety and is guided by an Independent Safety Advisory Board with former FAA and NTSB officials. Sentient Jet’s extensive network of certified operators ensures that clients will always have access to executive aircraft that meet their rigorous standards for safety and quality. Visit sentient.com for more information. You can also follow Sentient Jet on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Download the Sentient Jet Mobile App: iOS | Android.