LuxCreo Unveils Integration with Alliedstar Intraoral Scanners, Enhancing Scan-to-Design Workflow

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LuxCreo, a global leader in personalized medical and dental devices, announced today their integration with Alliedstar, a pioneer in the field of intraoral scanners. This integration enables LuxCreo users to seamlessly transfer scans from Alliedstar’s AS Connect software directly into LuxDesign, LuxCreo’s appliance design platform.

"By connecting Alliedstar's precision scanning with our LuxDesign platform, we are giving dental professionals a seamless scan-to-design workflow to make same-day dentistry an accessible reality."

As part of this integration, a new “LuxDesign” button has been embedded within the AS Connect interface, allowing dental professionals to send their scans to LuxDesign with a single click—eliminating manual uploads, saving time, and reducing the risk of data errors. This streamlined process enhances the creation of a wide range of personalized medical and dental devices, including retainers, aligners, nightguards, restorative models, and more.

Louise Lu, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LuxCreo, emphasized the importance of the partnership saying, "By connecting Alliedstar's precision scanning with our LuxDesign platform, we are giving dental professionals a seamless scan-to-design workflow to make same-day dentistry an accessible reality."

This partnership marks a significant step in unifying digital dental workflows, empowering clinics and labs with a faster, more reliable, and more user-friendly solution for delivering patient care.

By connecting Alliedstar’s precision intraoral scanning technology with LuxCreo’s streamlined 3D printing and design tools, the integration supports same-day dentistry and scalable in-office production, ensuring every practice starts with an essential foundation to each appliance: An accurate scan.

About LuxCreo: LuxCreo is the leading platform for personalized medical and dental devices, dedicated to empowering doctors to transform patient care through innovation, speed, and customer success. We empower doctors to design, create, and deliver same-day treatments that enhance smiles, health, and well-being for a wider number of patients.

Our unique ecosystem supports dental and medical professionals with onsite, scalable solutions and flexible production with laboratory design and production services. LuxCreo helps doctors grow their practices and improve patient care by delivering more customized and effective treatments with convenience and precision. For more information, visit LuxCreo.com.

About Alliedstar:

Founded in 2019, Alliedstar focuses on digital dentistry and imaging solutions. As a trusted partner for dental professionals, Alliedstar strives to deliver intuitive and reliable digital solutions by advancing technology around clinical demands. We empower dental enthusiasts to level up patient care and achieve excellence in their everyday practice. At Alliedstar, our mission is to enrich lives with innovative and easy-to-use digital solutions for dental professionals. Learn more at: https://www.allied-star.com/.

