Calix Announces CommandIQ 3.0: Evolving the Ultimate Subscriber Engagement App for the AI Era

LONDON & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced the third generation of its subscriber-facing CommandIQ® mobile app—smarter, more intuitive, and highly customizable to deliver exceptional experiences in the AI era. CommandIQ will be the routine touchpoint for residential subscribers to manage and control their smart homes. It puts the broadband service provider (BSP) brand front and center while delivering personalized value with every tap. Built on the Calix Broadband Platform and integrated with SmartLife™ managed services—including SmartHome™ and SmartMDU™—CommandIQ simplifies service delivery and creates new cross-sell and upsell opportunities to boost average revenue per user (ARPU), deepen engagement, and build long-term loyalty. Capabilities launching this year include a redesigned user interface (UI) with deeper personalization, and seamless application prioritization and billing. Continuous updates will ensure the app remains relevant and engaging, giving subscribers easy access to the services they care about most.

According to Calix Market Insights, subscribers today expect effortless experiences, responsive support, and personalization across every interaction—from onboarding to troubleshooting. These trends mean BSPs must deliver smarter, more secure residential Wi-Fi experiences. The CommandIQ app is a direct engagement channel that enables subscribers to manage their smart homes and control their digital lives—monitoring everything from cybersecurity to kids’ online time. Broadband providers that offer a branded app can leverage it as a powerful growth engine as they evolve into broadband experience providers (BXPs), capable of serving every internet need in their community.

To encourage frequent engagement with a BSP’s brand, the third generation of the CommandIQ app will offer:

Promotion and announcement tiles to drive cross-sell and upsell opportunities. Upcoming CommandIQ enhancements will enable BSPs to actively engage with subscribers by posting banners and messages directly on the app’s home screen, cutting through the noise and ensuring important communications reach subscribers effectively.

A redesigned UI that offers subscribers seamless self-installation, built-in cybersecurity, and easy access to billing, support, and managed services. The new UI for CommandIQ will provide subscribers with a centralized command center to access billing, support, promotions, announcements, and SmartHome managed services. Built-in cybersecurity, parental controls, Calix GigaSpire® self-installation and self-upgrade, and optimization tools put subscribers in control—reducing support calls and truck rolls.

Intelligent personalization that helps subscribers prioritize their smart home experiences. New capabilities like MyPrioritiesIQ™ will allow subscribers to intelligently prioritize activities like gaming, streaming, and remote work to optimize their in-home network experience.

An app remains a powerful advantage for BSPs—subscribers with strong Wi-Fi and an intuitive app are 54 percent more likely to recommend their provider, according to Calix Market Insights. Since 2019, CommandIQ has offered BSPs a simple path to a fully branded app:

CTC achieved 85 percent app adoption in Minnesota, doubling growth and cutting truck rolls in half with seamless self-installation through Command IQ .

with seamless self-installation through Command . GoFibre is anchoring their residential expansion in Scotland and Northern England with a localized Command IQ experience.

in Scotland and Northern England with a localized Command experience. OC Fiber boosted customer lifetime value 30 percent in one week with new Wi-Fi packages and a branded app for their Indiana subscribers.

30 percent in one week with new Wi-Fi packages and a branded app for their Indiana subscribers. Sprout Fiber Internet is strengthening subscriber engagement and satisfaction in Alabama with CommandIQ and more personalization.

“Ease of use and personalization create better experiences—for both marketers and subscribers,” said Bonnie Baty, marketing and services manager at Sprout Fiber Internet, a division of Cullman Electric Cooperative. “The redesigned CommandIQ app will make it easier for us to stay connected with subscribers in a more personalized and effective way. At the same time, the streamlined user interface empowers subscribers to manage their own experiences with features like the quick links carousel for billing and support, and enhanced smart home device management. As we prepare to deepen subscriber engagement and grow the experiences we offer, CommandIQ is essential.”

In late 2024, Calix expanded CommandIQ support to more than 160 third-party gateway models—enabling BSPs to deliver personalized, branded mobile apps for a consistent, high-quality subscriber experience at scale, regardless of the network hardware in use.

“We have now made our subscriber-facing app so compelling that subscribers will want to engage with it regularly,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “In the AI era, we will continue to add new capabilities to make it even more powerful. As we prepare to launch the third generation of the Calix Broadband Platform later this year, we have timed these CommandIQ updates to set our customers up to win now. With the latest version of the app, they can elevate engagement across their service and marketing teams while growing revenue with cross-sell and upsell opportunities. All that value flows through the app—helping them cut through the noise and put their brand at the center of the home broadband experience.”

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix is an appliance-based platform, cloud and managed services company. Broadband experience providers leverage Calix’s broadband platform, cloud and managed services to simplify their operations, subscriber engagement and services; innovate for their consumer, business and municipal subscribers; and grow their value for members, investors and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data – enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

