Universal Parking Awarded New Parking Contracts in Florida

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Parking, a leading innovator in the parking industry, today announces its latest parking management contracts for two mixed-use developments in Florida. It will support parking operations for The Central, a new development in Downtown St. Petersburg, and Wynwood Plaza, a popular neighborhood destination in Miami.

The new projects in Florida continue Universal Parking’s expansion efforts as it looks to elevate the guest experience at every facility the company manages. The company achieves this through its innovative, full-service parking solutions, which pair best-in-industry customer service with technology-enabled services.

“The Central and Wynwood Plaza are two vibrant communities celebrating local culture and allowing for more community gathering and connecting. Universal Parking can better support these experiences and the long-term success of the developments through effective parking solutions and services,” said Tim Walsh, President and CEO at Universal Parking. “We’re thrilled to be chosen as the partner on both projects so we can continue to improve operations and support more parkers. With more parking comes more people who will want to live, work, and play in these communities.”

Supporting Economic Growth in St. Petersburg

Located at 1301 Central Ave, the new garage adds 540 new parking spaces to the city’s EDGE District, a walkable, transit-friendly area with a mix of office space, retail, and access to the Central Avenue Trolley and the Pinellas Trail.

Universal Parking partnered with Ellison Development on this project to meet the district's parking demand. The parking garage includes EV charging and is open 24/7, supporting continued growth and access to The Central. The garage is part of the first phase of construction for the 2.1-acre multi-use project. The development will also feature a 15-story hotel, an 11-story office tower, and a 42-unit affordable housing community.

Celebrating Culture & Creativity in Miami

Wynwood Plaza, situated at the intersection of Miami’s Wynwood, Midtown, Design District, and Edgewood neighborhoods, is a 1 million square foot mixed-use campus designed to foster creativity, expression, wellness, and sustainability. The development’s parking garage has 645 parking spaces for tenant and public use, providing a seamless and elevated experience for parkers visiting the 12-story office tower, over 500 luxury rental residences, and the 25,000 square feet of retail and dining space.

Universal Parking partnered with Evolution Parking and Guest Services to deliver a parking experience that reflects the energy and innovation of Wynwood Place. Together, the companies will provide first-class service and operations that support tenants, residents, and visitors alike.

About Universal Parking

Universal Parking provides tailored parking management services on behalf of property owners and asset managers. With a leadership team boasting over 175 years of combined experience, Universal Parking specializes in operating complex and diverse parking facilities while leveraging technology and customer-focused strategies to enhance the parking experience.