Sandia National Laboratories Collaborates with Aeva to Strengthen Security at Nuclear Reactor Sites

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (Nasdaq: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that Sandia National Laboratories has completed its evaluation phase of Aeva’s 4D LiDAR technology. Following the previously announced selection of Aeva’s technology, Sandia is planning to test Aeva’s technology at a U.S. nuclear reactor site to evaluate its performance to enhance security and assess threat detection capabilities. These include for potential intrusions in the perimeter areas of the facility, such as water intakes that are important for safe reactor operation.

“Supporting the security of nuclear reactor infrastructure requires constant innovation,” said JR Russell, Distinguished Member of Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories. “Aeva’s 4D LiDAR gives us a new tool to detect potential threats in challenging environments where traditional sensors often fall short. Its ability to operate reliably in darkness, glare, and complex weather conditions makes it well-suited for our mission.”

Aeva’s 4D LiDAR was selected for its ability to detect hard-to-see waterborne objects, such as partially submerged or low-contrast intrusions, at distances up to 35 meters. Powered by Aeva’s proprietary Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology, the system provides precise 3D positioning with simultaneous velocity data, enabling faster more reliable threat identification.

Aeva’s sensors deliver round-the-clock operational capabilities. They function in complete darkness, through glare and sunlight, and in challenging weather conditions such as fog, rain, and dust—making them ideally suited for securing infrastructure sites.

“We’re pleased to be selected by Sandia following extensive evaluations. We’re entering the next phase with the testing of our industry-leading LiDAR to help secure nuclear sites,” said James Reuther, Chief Engineer at Aeva. “This marks a key milestone, not only for this program, but for the broader adoption of Aeva’s 4D LiDAR for use across infrastructure security including nuclear facilities, airports, and power plants nationwide.”

Aeva’s work with Sandia National Laboratories underscores the growing demand for advanced perception solutions in national security applications. As threats become more complex and conditions more variable, Aeva’s LiDAR-on-chip platform is enabling a new era of Physical AI for safeguarding essential assets.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Forward looking statements

