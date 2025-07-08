Effective Data and Cleo Strengthen Longstanding Partnership to Advance Ecosystem Integration and B2B Connectivity

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, the global leader in supply chain orchestration solutions through its Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, together with Effective Data, a leading provider of EDI and data integration solutions, today announced the expansion of their longstanding partnership for driving digital transformation of supply chain-driven businesses across the logistics, transportation, manufacturing, retail, and other industries.

With more than two decades of collaboration, Effective Data and Cleo are aligning through innovation to deliver even more robust, secure, and scalable integration solutions that empower businesses to streamline operations through real-time orchestration of supply chain data, accelerate digital connectivity, and improve data visibility across ecosystems.

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with Cleo and excited about the opportunities it creates for our clients,” said Tim Wightman, President for Effective Data. “The proven capabilities in CIC, plus Cleo’s unwavering support and teamwork, help us deliver on our promise to optimize data exchange processes and enable seamless integration for our customers.”

Effective Data frequently draws from Cleo’s ecosystem integration and supply chain orchestration offerings to augment its own robust solutions for B2B/EDI integration, managed file transfer (MFT), cloud-based data management, ERP integration, API connectivity, and secure data exchange. These solutions provide the agility and control needed to support complex supply chains and fast-paced digital commerce.

“Our collaboration with Effective Data exemplifies what a true strategic partnership looks like,” said Ken Lyons, Chief Revenue Officer at Cleo. “Together, we are helping companies unlock new efficiencies and gain real-time visibility into mission-critical processes—making ecosystem integration a competitive advantage.”

Cleo’s platform complements Effective Data’s deep expertise in EDI and data integration by offering unmatched flexibility, security, and scalability. Businesses of all sizes benefit from tailored solutions that simplify system integration, accelerate onboarding of trading partners, and reduce manual intervention—while ensuring compliance and data integrity.

Both companies remain committed to continuous innovation, helping customers adapt to an increasingly connected, digital-first world.

For more information about Effective Data, visit www.effectivedata.com. To learn more about Cleo’s Ecosystem Integration platform, visit www.cleo.com.

About Effective Data

Effective Data provides comprehensive data integration solutions including EDI, MFT, and consulting services tailored to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on optimizing data exchange and improving supply chain operations, Effective Data serves clients in retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and beyond. To learn more about the company visit https://www.effective-data.com.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, MFT, EDI, and non-EDI integrations, giving technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is a supply chain orchestration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering strategic solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers real-time, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by intelligently orchestrating their digital supply chain through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.