Ovation Healthcare and Ludi Partner to Streamline Operational Efficiency and Financial Health for Rural Hospitals

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ovation Healthcare, a premier provider of shared services to nonprofit, independent hospitals and health systems nationwide, and Ludi, Inc., the leader in provider compensation solutions, today announced a strategic partnership designed to help rural hospitals improve operational efficiency and financial performance.

Through this new partnership, rural hospital clients gain a powerful, end-to-end solution that brings together Ovation’s strategic advisory services with Ludi’s advanced DocTime® technology, which automates a full spectrum of provider compensation processes—from production-based pay and wRVU calculations to on-call payments and medical directorship time tracking.

DocTime streamlines provider compensation with an intuitive mobile app and a robust financial management system—enabling physicians to easily log time and track compensation, while automating approvals, calculations, and payments, and providing real-time data insights in one centralized platform.

“By integrating Ludi's platform, we are eliminating the manual paper processes that have historically plagued our operations, significantly reducing human error,” said Tammy Angell, Physician Practice Manager at Hendry Regional Medical Center. “This innovative solution empowers our providers to take transformative steps in streamlining workflows related to provider compensation, enabling them to engage more effectively with their duties. This partnership aligns with Hendry Regional Medical Center’s mission statement to excel in quality, compassion, and innovation to make our community healthier.”

Ovation Healthcare supports more than 375 hospitals across 47 states, serving organizations of all sizes with a long-standing commitment to strengthening rural and community healthcare. Ludi’s DocTime technology is used by hundreds of healthcare organizations nationwide—including hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. Through the new partnership, Ludi becomes the preferred provider compensation partner for Ovation’s client network.

“Healthcare leaders are navigating increasingly complex challenges, from workforce constraints to financial pressures,” said Dr. Dwayne Gunter, CEO of Ovation Healthcare. “We’re committed to providing practical, forward-looking solutions that support our clients’ long-term sustainability. Our partnership with Ludi reflects that commitment—helping hospitals strengthen operations and maintain focus on delivering high-quality care.”

“Ludi was founded to take the complexity out of physician compensation,” said Danielle O’Rourke, CEO of Ludi. “Partnering with Ovation Healthcare—an organization whose mission closely aligns with ours—allows us to bring automation and transparency to more hospitals that are often stretched thin. Together, we’ll continue to drive meaningful innovation where it matters most.”

About Ovation Healthcare

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Ovation Healthcare partners with more than 375 clients in 47 states, ranging from critical access hospitals to large health systems. For more than 45 years, Ovation Healthcare has supported nonprofit, independent healthcare through a portfolio of shared services—including leadership advisory, spend management, revenue cycle management, and technology services—designed to deliver scale, efficiency, and long-term sustainability to hospital operations. To learn more, visit OvationHC.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Ludi

Ludi is the leader in provider compensation solutions, leveraging innovative technology and exceptional client support to streamline provider arrangements and payments. Ludi offers DocTime®, the most advanced and fully integrated compensation management solution in the industry. By marrying financial, performance, and quality data, DocTime addresses the complexities of provider compensation, helping healthcare organizations improve efficiency, reduce costs and compliance risk, measure physician contribution, and elevate provider satisfaction. Learn more at ludiinc.com.