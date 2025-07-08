-

Kanverse.ai Deepens Oracle Partnership with Launch on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Proven AI-Powered AP Invoice Automation Solution Now Available for Oracle Fusion, E-Business Suite, and Oracle Cloud Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kanverse.ai, a leading provider of AI-powered Accounts Payable (AP) Invoice Automation and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), today announced its official listing on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, further strengthening its partnership with Oracle.

Kanverse.ai expands Oracle partnership with Marketplace listing, delivering AI-powered AP automation to transform finance and accounting operations.

For years, Kanverse.ai has successfully delivered significant value to customers across Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS), NetSuite, and hybrid ERP environments. By joining Oracle Cloud Marketplace, Kanverse.ai makes its proven AI-driven solution readily accessible to Oracle Cloud customers aiming to automate AP processes, significantly reduce costs, and enhance efficiency.

“Recognition of Kanverse on Oracle Cloud Marketplace marks a significant milestone in our mission to bring transformative AI automation to finance leaders worldwide,” said Karan Yaramada, CEO of Kanverse.ai. “By deepening our partnership with Oracle, we’re making it easier than ever for enterprises to harness the power of AI to eliminate manual processes, reduce costs, and scale with confidence.”

Kanverse.ai’s solution seamlessly integrates with Oracle ERP systems, eliminating manual data entry, automating invoice processing, and reducing cycle times by up to 80%. Leveraging advanced AI, it accurately handles diverse invoice formats, performs intelligent PO matching, and ensures compliance with built-in validations and audit trails.

As enterprises continue accelerating their cloud transformations, Kanverse.ai remains committed to empowering Oracle customers with scalable automation solutions that deliver immediate operational impact.

To explore Kanverse.ai’s solution on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, visit: Oracle Cloud Marketplace - Kanverse.ai

Kanverse.ai has also joined the Oracle Applications & Technology Users Group (OATUG), reinforcing its dedication to engaging with the Oracle community and continuously aligning with customer needs.

About Kanverse.ai

Kanverse.ai delivers next-generation AI-powered automation for Accounts Payable and Intelligent Document Processing. Its AI Agent framework combines advanced machine learning, business rule engines, and seamless ERP integrations to help enterprises eliminate manual document processing, reduce costs, and drive end-to-end business process transformation. Kanverse.ai integrates with leading ERP platforms, including Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS), NetSuite, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, and others.

For more information, visit: www.kanverse.ai

Contacts

Media Contact:
Cody Erickson
Vice President, Business Development
cody.erickson@kanverse.ai
Kanverse.ai

