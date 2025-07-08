Lasso Security Establishes Lasso Federal LLC to Deliver GenAI Security Solutions for the Public Sector

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lasso Security, announced today the formation of Lasso Federal LLC, a dedicated subsidiary focused on delivering advanced GenAI protection tailored to the needs of the public sector, including defense, federal agencies, and SLED (State, Local, and Education) organizations.

This strategic move underscores Lasso’s commitment to supporting governments and national security organizations as they adopt and secure GenAI technologies at scale. Lasso Federal LLC will deliver mission-critical capabilities aligned with the unique compliance, performance, and operational requirements of the public sector.

Lasso's mission is to ensure that innovation and security go hand in hand as governments embrace GenAI. By establishing Lasso Federal LLC and working with a trusted partner like Swish Data, Lasso is purpose-building solutions that meet the high-assurance standards of the public sector and defense ecosystem.

“Public sector organizations face a significant challenge in navigating the fast-moving landscape of AI. To stay ahead of adversaries, it’s essential they adopt AI technologies both safely and effectively,” said Elad Schulman, CEO and Co-Founder of Lasso Security. “Lasso Federal is dedicated to supporting the U.S. government and the broader public sector with trusted, compliant solutions designed to safeguard sensitive, mission-critical data and ensure secure AI implementation.”

As part of this expansion, Lasso has formed a strategic partnership with Swish Data, a recognized provider of technology solutions to federal agencies. Through this collaboration, Lasso Federal is actively supporting GenAI security initiatives across the entirety of the public sector, including Civilian, Defense, and National Security agencies as well as state, local and educational institutions seeking advanced GenAI security and observability.

“We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI, where the stakes for national security and mission success are higher than ever,” said Monty Deel, CEO of Swish Data. “Swish is proud to partner with Lasso Federal to deliver secure, high-impact AI solutions that empower government agencies to advance their missions with confidence, resilience, and compliance.”

Lasso Federal’s platform includes runtime protection, secure LLM integration, Red and Blue teaming capabilities, and context-aware access control, ensuring GenAI deployments are safe, compliant, and resilient from the ground up. The company is also actively tailoring its platform to SLED environments, offering flexible configurations and support for complex multi-stakeholder ecosystems typical of state and local entities.

Lasso’s GenAI security solutions are now available to U.S. federal customers also through AWS GovCloud (US), enabling agencies and regulated organizations to deploy Lasso while meeting strict compliance requirements such as FedRAMP High, DoD SRG, ITAR, and CJIS. This availability brings Lasso’s advanced capabilities directly to public sector environments that demand the highest levels of security and control.

Lasso is a GenAI security platform purpose-built to help organizations confidently embrace the GenAI era. Our best-in-class solutions provide autonomous monitoring of all GenAI interactions, across users, applications, models and infrastructure, detecting risks in real time and empowering enterprises to proactively protect sensitive data, enforce governance, and maintain compliance.

By focusing on monitoring, governance, observability, and seamless integration, Lasso gives organizations full visibility and control without slowing innovation. Lasso was recently recognized as a 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendor™ in AI Security for its leadership in addressing the rapidly evolving threats in generative AI environments.

To learn more about Lasso’s work in the public sector, visit https://www.lasso.security/use-cases/public-sector.

About Lasso

Lasso is at the forefront of GenAI security, delivering cutting-edge solutions that protect GenAI applications from emerging threats. With a focus on governance, observability, and seamless integration, Lasso empowers organizations to securely navigate the GenAI era. Lasso was recently named 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ for AI Security. For more information about Lasso Security's suite of GenAI Security solutions, visit www.lasso.security.

About Swish Data

Swish is a provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. Federal Government with a focus on high-quality outcomes for customers. Experienced and certified engineers research and evaluate the most innovative technologies on the market and then develop full life cycle solution offerings to ensure that customers realize maximum operational value. Since 2006, Swish has delivered high-performance solutions and services to the Federal Government market ensuring that customer’s digital service capabilities, performance and security exceed expectations and requirements. Swish is a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned and HUBZone certified Small Business. www.swishdata.com