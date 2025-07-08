Pavilion Payments Partners with Pawnee Nation to Deliver Seamless Casino Funding Solutions Across All Three Properties

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pavilion Payments, the leading omnichannel payment solutions provider in the gaming industry, is proud to announce a partnership with Pawnee Nation, launching a suite of VIP Preferred funding solutions at their three properties: StoneWolf Casino, Trading Post Casino, and TeePee Casino and Smoke Shop.

Through this partnership, Pawnee Nation will leverage Pavilion Payments’ industry-leading VIP Preferred eCheck and Choice4™ deferred settlement services at both the cage and VIP Financial Center self-service kiosks. Cash advance will be available at the cage, while the kiosks will offer multi-factor authentication (MFA) and ATM access—providing players with secure, convenient, and flexible funding options. Additionally, Pawnee Nation will implement VIP Shield®, Pavilion Payments’ comprehensive Title 31 compliance solution, to enhance security and streamline regulatory compliance.

“We’re proud to partner with Pawnee Nation and support their ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences,” said Dan Connors, Chief Executive Officer of Pavilion Payments. “Our mission is to empower operators with secure, efficient, and forward-thinking payment technologies. We’re honored to support Pawnee Nation as they continue to drive innovation in the gaming space by streamlining transactions, strengthening compliance capabilities, and enhancing player satisfaction.”

Robert Wallar, CEO of Pawnee Tribal Development Corp, added, “Partnering with Pavilion Payments allows us to offer our players flexible and hassle-free funding options backed by trusted, industry-leading technology. This partnership aligns with our commitment to deliver exceptional guest experiences while supporting operational excellence across all three properties.”

By deploying Pavilion Payments’ integrated solutions, Pawnee Nation is making it easier for guests to access their funds and enjoy a more seamless and secure experience—while giving casino operators more control, insight, and efficiency in their payments environment.

