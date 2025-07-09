Members Vote to Ratify New Three-Year Contract With Canadian Hearing Services

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concluding an 11-week strike, members of CUPE 2073 voted this week to ratify a new collective agreement with Canadian Hearing Services (CHS).

Workers were buoyed by support from leading Deaf organizations and individuals throughout the strike. A testament to the strength of the local, 97 per cent of members cast ballots with 172 voting to accept the new contract.

“From the beginning, we wanted a contract that gave us and our clients stability. The initial offer was for a one-year deal. I’m proud we have a new three-year contract that provides increases to our pension and benefits, better wages, mileage rates and a meal allowance,” said Mara Waern, CUPE 2073 president and an employment consultant with 35 years’ experience at CHS. “I’m pleased our members have some peace of mind and I’m incredibly grateful for the solidarity we experienced from the Deaf, deafblind, hard of hearing, and labour communities.”

CUPE 2073 members will be back at work on Monday, July 14. Their new collective agreement expires March 31, 2028.