-

Members Vote to Ratify New Three-Year Contract With Canadian Hearing Services

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concluding an 11-week strike, members of CUPE 2073 voted this week to ratify a new collective agreement with Canadian Hearing Services (CHS).

Workers were buoyed by support from leading Deaf organizations and individuals throughout the strike. A testament to the strength of the local, 97 per cent of members cast ballots with 172 voting to accept the new contract.

“From the beginning, we wanted a contract that gave us and our clients stability. The initial offer was for a one-year deal. I’m proud we have a new three-year contract that provides increases to our pension and benefits, better wages, mileage rates and a meal allowance,” said Mara Waern, CUPE 2073 president and an employment consultant with 35 years’ experience at CHS. “I’m pleased our members have some peace of mind and I’m incredibly grateful for the solidarity we experienced from the Deaf, deafblind, hard of hearing, and labour communities.”

CUPE 2073 members will be back at work on Monday, July 14. Their new collective agreement expires March 31, 2028.

Contacts

For more information:
Jesse Mintz
National Representative
jmintz@cupe.ca | 416 704 9642

Industry:

Canadian Union of Public Employees

Release Versions
English

Contacts

For more information:
Jesse Mintz
National Representative
jmintz@cupe.ca | 416 704 9642

More News From Canadian Union of Public Employees

OCEU/CUPE 1750 Members Vote Yes to Ratify Tentative Agreement

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ontario Compensation Employees Union (OCEU/CUPE 1750) is pleased to announce that its members have voted to accept the tentative collective agreement negotiated by their bargaining committee. “I am proud of my coworkers and the strength of our union, we are a critical safety net for Ontario workers and Ontarians spoke up, sending thousands of messages to the WSIB leadership,” said Harry Goslin, President of OCEU/CUPE 1750. “Together, we were able to secure the best...

Services for Deaf Ontarians to be Restored as Tentative Settlement Reached Between CUPE 2073 and Canadian Hearing Services

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A tentative agreement has been reached between CUPE 2073 and Canadian Hearing Services (CHS), pointing to a possible end to the ten-week-long strike that began on April 28 and has drawn considerable attention from the Deaf community, labour allies, and politicians. No details of the tentative deal will be released until the membership has had the opportunity to review and vote on the deal. The vote will take place on Monday, July 7. The earliest possible date workers c...

OCEU/CUPE 1750 Reaches Tentative Deal with WSIB After Historic Six-Week Strike

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After more than six weeks on the picket lines and unprecedented solidarity across the province, members of the Ontario Compensation Employees Union (OCEU/CUPE 1750) have reached a tentative agreement with the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB). “This has been one of the toughest fights in our union’s history—and I could not be prouder of our members,” said Harry Goslin, President of OCEU/CUPE 1750. “For six weeks, we stood strong on picket lines in every corne...
Back to Newsroom