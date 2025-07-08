MindBridge Announces Integration with Snowflake for AI-Powered Financial Data Analysis on AI Data Cloud

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MindBridge, the leader in AI-powered financial decision intelligence, today announced its integration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, enabling finance teams to seamlessly analyze financial data for continuous, AI-powered analysis. Through this new integration, organizations can uncover deeper financial insights, strengthen internal controls, and accelerate decision-making, all while maintaining their existing security, governance, and control over their data.

MindBridge allows finance leaders to “see the unseen” by analyzing every transaction in real time, surfacing risks, anomalies, and opportunities for optimization. With this new integration, organizations can securely connect MindBridge to their data without complicated processes or manual work. This makes it easier for finance teams to get the insights they need faster, allowing them to review and mitigate risks more effectively.

“Finance leaders are under increasing pressure to deliver accurate, real-time insights that support the business,” said Rachel Kirkham, Chief Technology Officer at MindBridge. “MindBridge’s integration with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud allows organizations to easily apply AI-driven analysis of their financial data for explainable, proactive insights finance teams trust.”

By leveraging secure data pipelines within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, organizations can easily and securely use MindBridge for automated analysis, without adding complexity or risk. Risk scores and insights from MindBridge can also be leveraged in existing workflows, shortening the time to identify and act on findings and minimizing additional training or complex implementations. Every time data is updated - whether that’s daily, weekly, or on demand - MindBridge automatically runs its analysis, so finance teams always have a consistent, up-to-date view of their financial risk.

“Integrating MindBridge's capabilities into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud makes it easier for our shared customers to transform their financial risk analysis workflows with speed and accuracy,” said Rinesh Patel, Global Head of Financial Services, Snowflake. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to helping financial services organizations harness the full power of their data while reducing operational complexity and maintaining data sovereignty.”

Key Benefits of the Integration

Key Benefits of the Integration

Simple, scalable integration

Real-time financial risk insights - Finance teams gain continuous access to AI-powered analytics across all financial transactions, enabling earlier risk detection, more confident decision-making, and more accurate reporting.

Enterprise-grade security and control - Organizations retain full control over their data within Snowflake, with flexible options for configuring analysis schedules, triggers, and permissions to meet internal compliance and governance standards.

Frictionless insights delivery - With automated data delivery and analysis execution, business users can access the latest results in the MindBridge UI or within their existing workflow systems, providing more flexibility to surface insights where and when they're needed most — without disrupting established processes.

Integrated risk intelligence - Risk scores and analysis results are retrieved via API back into the Snowflake platform, enabling continuous risk monitoring, deeper investigations, and integrated reporting alongside other business KPIs.

MindBridge’s integration with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud reflects a broader strategy by the company to deliver frictionless financial decision intelligence across modern enterprise environments — helping organizations improve operational efficiency, strengthen internal controls, and drive smarter business decisions at scale.

About MindBridge Analytics Inc.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, MindBridge is the global leader in AI-driven financial decision intelligence. MindBridge empowers finance professionals to detect anomalies and manage risk for vast amounts of data with unimagined precision. Analyzing all financial transactional data, all the time, MindBridge enables companies to identify and manage risk across the enterprise through the lens of the auditor, regulator, and bespoke financial controls. Financial leaders rely on MindBridge’s proven, innovative AI to uncover risk and drive proactive financial oversight. Learn more at mindbridge.ai.