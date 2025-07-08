Novata Announces Collaboration with Microsoft to Scale Sustainability Solutions for SMEs Globally

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novata, the private markets’ sustainability management partner, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft. Novata will leverage Microsoft Azure AI Foundry - including Azure AI Search - and Microsoft Fabric to unlock new efficiencies and capabilities in its sustainability solutions, data management and reporting process for businesses globally, giving small and mid-sized Microsoft customers and supply chain partners access to Novata’s pioneering sustainability technology solutions.

Collaboration Highlights:

Expand Access to Novata’s Platform : Microsoft will become a key sales partner for Novata across its SME channel, making it easier for businesses to access Novata’s platform and solutions, including the Carbon Navigator.

: Microsoft will become a key sales partner for Novata across its SME channel, making it easier for businesses to access Novata’s platform and solutions, including the Carbon Navigator. Co-Develop AI Technology : Novata and Microsoft will co-develop a range of AI-powered tools to simplify sustainability data collection and reporting for clients, as well as drive value creation.

: Novata and Microsoft will co-develop a range of AI-powered tools to simplify sustainability data collection and reporting for clients, as well as drive value creation. Strengthen Supply Chain Reporting: Novata will help Microsoft suppliers meet their climate reporting obligations, providing companies with the tools needed to track, manage, and report sustainability metrics with greater accuracy, efficiency and affordability.

“We are excited to deepen our relationship with Microsoft, a company that has not only revolutionized productivity but has also been a leader in addressing the climate crisis and leveraging AI for good,” said Alex Friedman, CEO and Co-Founder of Novata. “This collaboration expands our global reach and strengthens our commitment to providing trusted technology that simplifies sustainability data management, helping companies unlock growth opportunities and enhance their resilience in a rapidly changing world.”

Since its commercial launch in April 2022, Novata has experienced significant global demand for its all-in-one solution for sustainability data management, carbon accounting, regulatory reporting, and advisory services. Novata's platform is trusted and used by hundreds of GPs in private equity, growth equity, private credit, and venture capital, and more than 10,000 companies in all major geographies. Novata’s clients manage over $12 trillion in assets.

"We believe that addressing climate change is both a responsibility and an important business opportunity," said Jeremy Pitman, Director of Partner Development, Digital Natives and ISVs – Tech for Social Impact at Microsoft. "Our collaboration with Novata will enable a key segment of our clients to seamlessly and affordably integrate cutting-edge sustainability technology into their operations, empowering them to reduce their carbon footprints and meet their emissions goals.”

Novata has been a portfolio company of Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund (CIF) since 2023, reinforcing the alignment of Novata’s mission with Microsoft’s commitment to advancing sustainability solutions. CIF is dedicated to accelerating the development and deployment of new climate innovations through both equity and debt capital.

As a certified B-Corp and Public Benefit Corporation, Novata is on a mission to empower private markets to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism. To learn more about the collaboration, visit Novata’s website and follow Novata on LinkedIn to keep up with the company’s latest news and insights.

About Novata

Novata is the private markets’ sustainability management partner. We empower hundreds of investment firms and over 10,000 companies to achieve their sustainability goals with our trusted data management platform and advisory practice—because it’s good for business and it’s good for the planet. Learn more at www.novata.com.