VTEX Wins Two Cannes Lions Awards for Retail Reinvention Through Circular Commerce

From Waste to Worldwide Use: A Bold Commerce Initiative Powered by VTEX

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From landfill to Lions: what began as a project in one of the world’s most polluted landscapes earned VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the backbone of connected commerce, two Bronze Lions Awards at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival. Awarded in the 'Media (Use of Digital Platforms)' and 'Direct (Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility)' categories, the wins recognized the RE-COMMERCE ATACAMA initiative as a bold collaboration between VTEX, Artplan, Desierto Vestido and Fashion Revolution, becoming a blueprint in enterprise circular commerce. In addition to the two Bronze Lions recognitions, RE-COMMERCE ATACAMA was also shortlisted in four additional categories.

The Atacama Desert has become a global symbol of excess production, receiving more than 40,000 tons of retail waste every year, mainly from North America and Europe. RE-COMMERCE ATACAMA wasn’t just about spotlighting a crisis. It was about proving the versatile power of digital commerce. Each garment was hand-selected, sanitized, and restored. Many were unworn, still bearing original brand tags. The inventory was redistributed at no cost, with consumers only paying for shipping.

Winning two Bronze Lions over hundreds of submissions comes off the heels of VTEX, being recognized as the only vendor named a Gartner® Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Voice of the Customer for Digital Commerce report for the second year in a row.

The Impact of RE-COMMERCE ATACAMA:

  • Activated the first globally scalable circular commerce model from recovered desert fast fashion waste, and powered by a simplified and adaptable enterprise-grade digital commerce platform.
  • Redistributed inventory to consumers in 10+ countries around the globe.
  • Sold out inventory in just under five hours without paid media.
  • Generated a whopping 200,000 signups for future waste drops.
  • Delivered branded UX, storytelling, and packaging that sparked global connection and community towards a larger movement.
  • Built in full collaboration: Desierto Vestido (recovery), Fashion Revolution Brazil (upcycle), Artplan (creative), VTEX (commerce engine).

Mariano Gomide de Faria, Founder and Co-CEO of VTEX, said: RE-COMMERCE ATACAMA winning two Bronze Lions at Cannes 2025 sends a clear message: commerce can do more than scale global enterprise brands. With the remarkable partnership of Artplan, Desierto Vestido, and Fashion Revolution, we have proven how adaptable digital commerce platforms can correct, redistribute, and challenge the logic of excess. At VTEX, we’re proud to have disrupted the model of linear consumption. This is one of the most urgent and transformative campaigns we’ve been part of this year, and it signals to other digital commerce platforms that neutrality In the conversation of retail waste is no longer an option. RE-COMMERCE ATACAMA has set the standard for global impact as value is defined by what is recovered, not just by what is sold.

Built for viability over virality, RE-COMMERCE ATACAMA is now evolving into a long-term solution. In partnership with the University of Chile, the next phase focuses on transforming volunteer roles into paid work, generating local income, and formalizing the recovery and redistribution of discarded garments. The goal is a sustainable environmental and economic model led by a strong community.

As AI reshapes the future of commerce, RE-COMMERCE ATACAMA is a case study in purposeful design meeting adaptable digital infrastructure. When intention is rooted in impact, transformation scales. And what started in the desert is now a global benchmark for regenerative commerce powered by technology, community, and creativity. To learn more about the RE-COMMERCE ATACAMA initiative, click here.

ABOUT US: VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the commerce suite of choice for bold CIOs and CEOs globally, delivering transformative outcomes with unprecedented operational efficiency. By unifying a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions—including B2C, B2B, Sales App, Pick & Pack, Data Pipeline, Retail Media, and Security Shield—VTEX empowers brands and retailers to eliminate friction, foster collaboration, and accelerate growth. More than just software, VTEX is an agent of transformation, seamlessly connecting customers, partners, and developers to drive tangible business results. Trusted by 2.4 thousand global B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, VTEX supports 3.4 thousand active online stores across 43 countries (FY ended December 31, 2024). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

