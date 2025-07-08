Yieldstreet and Crossroads Live Partner to Make Theatrical Touring Investments Available to Individual Investors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yieldstreet, a leading private markets investing platform, today announced that Crossroads Live, one of the largest producers of commercial theater worldwide, will offer theatrical touring investments through the Yieldstreet platform.

This partnership expands Yieldstreet's curated marketplace of private markets opportunities by adding access to a private credit strategy focused on financing theatrical productions across North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The strategy leverages the economics of touring, which typically requires lower upfront costs compared to original Broadway productions while benefiting from the ability to construct a diversified portfolio of hit titles with established audience demand.

"Individual investors deserve the same access to evaluate and choose from diverse private market opportunities that institutions have always had," said Mitchell Caplan, Chief Executive Officer of Yieldstreet. “Working with leading sponsors like Crossroads Live strengthens our platform, giving investors more ways to discover, evaluate, and build diversified portfolios across the full spectrum of private markets."

"We're excited to work with Crossroads Live to help make non-traditional cashflow backed investment strategies like theater financing more accessible to individual investors," said Fahd Basir, Head of Credit and Opportunistic Investments at Yieldstreet. "Together, we can support bringing theatrical productions to more communities while offering investors exposure to entertainment financing."

"We're delighted to be working with Yieldstreet and their innovative private markets investment platform,“ said Sever Hida, Chief Financial Officer for Crossroads Live. "There is a natural synergy between our broad slate of established international theatre productions and their discerning individual investor base looking to diversify their portfolio."

Since 2014, Crossroads Live and its legacy businesses have produced 55 tours with over 5,000 performances including titles like The Bodyguard, Annie, Kinky Boots, Chicago, and Grease. During 2024, Crossroads Live presented over 800 weeks of theater resulting in over 4.5 million tickets sold, grossing over $300M.

The addition of Crossroads Live represents Yieldstreet's continued expansion of its sponsor network across private markets asset classes. The platform has facilitated over $6 billion in investments, connecting investors to opportunities spanning real estate, private credit, private equity, art and more.

About Yieldstreet

With more than 500,000 members, Yieldstreet is reimagining how wealth is created, helping investors diversify their portfolios with assets spanning real estate, private credit, private equity, art and more. Its award-winning platform offers investments across ten asset classes. For more information, visit www.yieldstreet.com.

About Crossroads Live

Crossroads Live is a global theatre producer. Through our production offices in North America, the UK and Australia and our network of producing partnerships in Asia and Europe, we work with the foremost creative talent and rightsholders, to present the best-loved titles from Broadway and the West End to audiences around the world. As the world’s leading pantomime producer, Crossroads Pantomimes also produces 23 pantomimes every year in the UK.

Crossroads Live, connecting with audiences worldwide. www.xroadslive.com