The Higher Education Opportunity Program Professional Organization Partners with Kaplan to Offer Free Test Prep for Students at 10 of its Campuses Across New York State

ALBANY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Higher Education Opportunity Program Professional Organization (HEOPPO) has partnered with global educational services provider Kaplan to offer free test preparation courses to students at 10 campuses across New York State with the Arthur O. Eve Higher Education Opportunity Program (HEOP). These courses will support students preparing for graduate and professional school admissions exams—including the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, MCAT®, and DAT®—as well as the NCLEX-RN®, the licensing exam for aspiring nurses. HEOPPO represents and advocates for the 47 HEOP campuses in New York, which provide academic and financial support to underserved students attending private colleges and universities throughout the state. The 10 participating campuses are Barnard College, Cornell University, Hamilton College, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Ithaca College, Le Moyne College, New York Institute of Technology, Russell Sage College, St. Lawrence University, and Syracuse University.

The Higher Education Opportunity Program Professional Organization has partnered with​ Kaplan to offer free test preparation courses to students at 10 campuses across New York State with the Arthur O. Eve Higher Education Opportunity Program (HEOP). Share

By investing in Kaplan’s All Access License™, colleges and universities can help their students prepare for a variety of high-stakes admissions and licensing exams that they need to score well on to reach their ultimate professional goals — with zero out-of-pocket costs for students. Kaplan has prepared students for standardized tests for more than 85 years, and HEOPPO is its latest All Access partner, joining Cleveland State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Howard University, Delaware State University, and Spelman College, among others. And in February, the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, contracted Kaplan to provide free test preparation courses to all students enrolled in Illinois’ 12 public universities; five Illinois community colleges are also included as part of a pilot program. Most recently, in June, the State University of New York announced it has begun collaborating with Kaplan to provide 1,500 students in its SUNY Arthur O. Eve Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) with free test prep.

Aaron Ray, HEOPPO president and director of opportunity programs at Hamilton College, said:

“For more than 55 years, the Arthur O. Eve Higher Education Opportunity Program (HEOP) has focused on dismantling barriers and equipping historically underserved students with the resources they need to excel—on campus and long after they graduate. Our new partnership with Kaplan and its All Access License advances that mission by placing world‑class graduate‑test preparation directly into our students’ hands, at no cost to them. I am deeply grateful to the colleagues at our ten participating institutions and at Kaplan who championed this effort. Together, we are widening the pathway to advanced degrees and professional careers, and I can’t wait to watch our HEOP scholars seize this opportunity and lead the way forward.”

Kim Canning, vice president, university partnerships, Kaplan, said:

“With Kaplan’s All Access License, students can gain the tools and support to shape their academic journeys and unlock transformative career opportunities. HEOPPO's investment reflects a deep commitment to student success, empowering the next generation of leaders in fields like business, law, medicine, and beyond. At Kaplan, our goal is to break down barriers to educational and professional advancement, opening pathways that once felt out of reach. And the All Access License is one of the most powerful tools at our disposal to accomplish this.”

Eligible students who are interested in enrolling in a Kaplan course should contact their academic advisor. For college and university leaders who want to explore partnering with Kaplan, learn more about the company’s exam prep programs.

Test names and other trademarks are the property of the respective trademark holders.

About the Higher Education Opportunity Program Professional Organization, Inc.

The Higher Education Opportunity Program Professional Organization, Inc. (HEOPPO) was incorporated on December 18, 1979 for the purpose of promoting and enhancing equal educational opportunity for all persons. HEOPPO is designed to effectively serve the needs and interests of current and prospective HEOP students and to foster the association, professional development, recognition, and effectiveness of Higher Education Opportunity Program professionals and others concerned with the education and welfare of HEOP students. In addition, the organization advances the body of knowledge and thought related to extending educational opportunity to those who have been historically underrepresented in higher education. Learn more at https://www.heopworks.edu.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries/regions continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.3 million students and professionals, 16,000 corporate clients, and 2,700 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.