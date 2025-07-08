AI Platform Evidently Announces Partnership With Allina Health

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clinical data intelligence platform Evidently is announcing an extended partnership with Allina Health, under which Evidently’s AI system will process millions of patient encounters each year to reduce clinicians’ cognitive workloads while elevating quality and revenue integrity.

Clinicians at Allina Health use the platform’s clinically trained, evidence-based AI summarization and documentation tools to instantly surface relevant information that may be hidden deep in a patient’s record. These tools dramatically reduce the need for laborious chart biopsy and empower clinicians with better decision making and more precise documentation to further institutional quality objectives and ensure accurate reimbursement for services and value provided.

Under the expanded partnership, Evidently will be made available for all care settings at Allina Health, enhancing clinicians’ expertise with the most robust chart summarization in the market, as well as providing access to advanced features such as Ask Evidently, an EHR-embedded AI chat interface, and notes & appeals drafting.

“Allina Health wants to be on the leading edge of providing the right tools to support our providers without disrupting how they work day-to-day,” said David Ingham, DO, Chief Digital & Information Officer at Allina Health. “These support tools allow our providers to spend less time in the EHR and more time with the patient. They also have the right information at their fingertips to make informed decisions faster.”

Built on 15 years of research on deep learning, knowledge graphs, and LLMs, Evidently works within the organization’s EHR to semantically index all structured and unstructured data, including all clinical notes, outside records, and scanned documents. The platform serves clinically informed summaries to clinicians and staff for a wide range of workflows such as pre-charting, health maintenance, pre-op assessment, H&P documentation, and CDI review, as well as HCC risk adjustment, denial management, prior authorization, and others. Those summaries are seamlessly integrated into users’ chart review and documentation processes to alleviate their cognitive burdens while driving better care quality and ensuring accurate reimbursement for services and value provided.

"It's a privilege to partner with Allina Health,” said Feng Niu, founder and CEO of Evidently. “We're united in our commitment to resolve the inherent challenges posed by fragmented clinical data, burdensome documentation, and the ever-present issue of limited clinician time. This partnership is not only crucial for improving patient care and provider wellness, but also for building a financially sustainable future through better documentation."

About Evidently

Evidently’s AI platform empowers clinicians with the patient insights they need to raise the quality of care in every encounter. By organizing, tracing and summarizing the entire patient record, Evidently equips teams focused on care quality, revenue, value-based care, perioperative, and emergency medicine with the real-time insight that they need to elevate healthcare outcomes and improve revenue. Healthcare organizations across the United States use Evidently’s compliant, evidence-based AI platform to exponentially reduce time spent in the EHR and uncover millions of dollars in unrealized reimbursement. For more information, visit https://www.evidently.com