Varicent and ServiceNow Join Forces to Power the Next Generation of Revenue Execution

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Varicent, the leader in Sales Performance Management (SPM), today announced a strategic partnership with ServiceNow to integrate Varicent’s enterprise-grade Sales Planning and Incentive Compensation solutions into the ServiceNow Customer Workflows ecosystem.

This integration enables lead, customer, opportunity, and sales activity data from ServiceNow’s CRM to flow seamlessly into the Varicent platform. The partnership gives revenue leaders long-awaited power to optimize territories, quotas, and incentive structures at enterprise scale, and to adjust plans rapidly when the market shifts.

“Our partnership with Varicent is a strategic step in delivering smarter, more agile go-to-market operations for our customers,” said Anandan Jayaraman, Vice President of Product Management, CRM and Industry Workflows at ServiceNow. “Together, ServiceNow CRM and Varicent SPM give CROs and RevOps leaders the real-time intelligence and automation they need to align strategy to execution and accelerate growth.”

ServiceNow already uses Varicent to power its own global incentive compensation programs internally. This is further validation that the platform handles complexity at scale, with the flexibility to evolve as needs change.

“I’ve worked with many platforms, but what stood out about Varicent was the flexibility, the service, and the ability to evolve with our needs,” said Rick Butler, Vice President of Compensation at ServiceNow. “Whether it’s adapting plans mid-year, integrating with our own workflows, or getting hands-on support, the experience has been outstanding. It’s built for the complexity of modern compensation teams.”

This partnership builds on Varicent’s recognition as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Performance Management Solutions for Incentive Compensation, Q1 2025. It further strengthens Varicent’s position as the only fully integrated SPM platform on the market—one that combines Sales Planning, Incentive Compensation, and Performance Optimization in a single AI-powered solution.

“The age of disconnected sales systems is over,” said Jason Loh, Chief Growth Officer at Varicent. “This partnership fuses two category leaders to deliver a unified revenue operating system for the enterprise. We’re solving for scale, complexity, and strategic control, where it actually matters. CROs need more than visibility. They need actionability.”

Available by Q4 2025 in the ServiceNow Store, the joint solution will help customers:

Automate sales territory and quota modeling using real-time CRM data

Align compensation plans with GTM strategy through scenario-based planning

Reduce manual errors and speed up payout cycles

Improve seller performance and increase quota attainment

With over 20 years of SPM leadership, and deep collaboration with customers like Cisco, Siemens, T-Mobile, and United Rentals, Varicent brings enterprise-grade experience to this new partnership. In joining forces with ServiceNow, Varicent is doubling down on its commitment to redefining how global teams plan, execute, and optimize their revenue operations.

Availability: The integrated solution will be available through the ServiceNow Store by Q4 2025. Early access is open for select customers.

About Varicent™

Varicent delivers market-leading SaaS software solutions that empower revenue leaders to drive growth. Its solutions are designed to help customers design, amplify, and optimize go-to-market strategies that create a connected path to revenue. Organizations worldwide leverage Varicent’s solutions to set smart goals and territories that maximize revenue potential, use AI-driven insights to make proactive commercial decisions, and create incentive programs that amplify the sales strategy and achieve revenue goals. To learn more about Varicent, visit www.varicent.com.

Varicent, Varicent and design, and Symon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Varicent in the USA, Canada, and other countries.