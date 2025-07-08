PG&E and Bridger Photonics Team Up to Boost Methane Leak Detection and Improve Safety and Efficiency

OAKLAND, Calif. & BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridger Photonics Inc. (“Bridger”), the global leader in methane detection and data for the oil and gas industry, is proud to announce its work with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation and one of the largest utility companies in the US. Through this collaboration, Bridger’s cutting-edge technology will help PG&E strengthen its efforts to more efficiently detect and repair system leaks and reduce methane emissions across its vast natural gas transmission and distribution pipeline system. This work will drive improvements in pipeline safety and emissions reductions and contribute to energy supply resiliency and affordability.

Serving approximately 16 million people across its 70,000 square mile service territory in northern and central California, PG&E operates 42,141 miles of natural gas distribution pipelines, and 6,438 miles of transmission pipelines with 4.5 million natural gas distribution customer accounts. The company’s commitment to reducing methane emissions aligns with Bridger's Gas Mapping LiDAR® (GML) technology, which provides dramatically improved natural gas leak detection speed and accuracy compared to traditional methods. The ability to precisely locate and quantify leak flow rates allows PG&E to prioritize repairs based on emission size and proximity to populated areas and infrastructure, ensuring faster response times for improved safety and more effective emissions reduction.

“PG&E’s utilization of Bridger’s advanced aerial leak detection technology represents a significant step forward in reducing risk on our natural gas system and in lowering methane emissions,” said Jeff Janvier, Lead of Gas Distribution Operations at PG&E. “This sensor enables us to accurately pinpoint leaks on our system from an aerial platform, including precise measurement of flow rates, thus mitigating safety risk and reducing methane emissions in a prioritized manner.”

"We are excited to expand our work across California by partnering with PG&E to support their efforts in reducing methane emissions, improving safety, and enhancing operational efficiency. This partnership is a powerful example of how innovative technology can foster the safest, and utmost resilient and affordable energy supply," stated Ben Little, CEO of Bridger Photonics.

In 2024, PG&E exceeded its 2025 methane emission reduction target, achieving a 42% reduction compared to its 2015 baseline. Additionally, in 2024, PG&E ranked number one overall on the 2024 US Utilities Decarbonization Index, compiled by the National Public Utilities Council. The partnership with Bridger Photonics will further accelerate PG&E’s progress, with Bridger’s aerial leak detection technology playing a crucial role in meeting future emissions reduction goals, including a net-zero target for 2040.

About Bridger Photonics, Inc.

Bridger Photonics is the global leader in aerial methane detection for oil and gas operators throughout the natural gas value chain. The company’s Gas Mapping LiDAR® (GML) system detects methane with its patented and state-of-the-art laser technology, which provides rapid and accurate system compliance leak surveys. The GML system provides auditable scan coverage, robust leak detection capabilities across large infrastructure networks, precise leak localization, and actionable leak quantification estimates. Bridger Photonics provides companies like PG&E, SoCalGas, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Phillips 66, and others with data that helps them quickly and efficiently detect and reduce methane emissions.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.