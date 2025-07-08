Advantech and mimik Join Forces to Simplify AI Deployment Across Edge and Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advantech, a global leader in industrial edge computing, and mimik, a leader in edge-native AI software, have announced a strategic partnership to make AI systems easier to deploy, manage, and scale across a wide range of devices, from cameras to industrial servers and cloud platforms.

Today, many organizations struggle to roll out AI due to high infrastructure costs, compatibility issues, security concerns, and system fragmentation. mimik and Advantech aim to solve these challenges by combining their strengths: Advantech’s comprehensive range of Edge AI hardware and mimik’s agentix-native software systems for edge-based AI workflow automation.

At the heart of this collaboration is mimik’s “agentix-native” platform, which allows devices to automatically discover each other and work together without manual setup. Once connected, devices instantly become operational - no matter the hardware, operating system, or AI model in use. This allows businesses to run AI applications more flexibly, securely, and cost-effectively, without needing to rebuild their systems every time a new device or AI model is added.

“This partnership brings together the best of both worlds - mimik’s agentic AI software and Advantech’s comprehensive Edge AI platform,” said Linda Tsai, President of the Intelligent System Sector at Advantech. “It empowers our customers to roll out smart, secure, and collaborative Edge AI systems in sectors like manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, and defense - without limitations.”

“Dynamic discoverability with built-in zero-trust security is not a feature, it’s the strategic foundation for collaborative autonomy,” said Fay Arjomandi, Founder and CEO of mimik. “This partnership transforms what might otherwise appear as a fragmented array of hardware, ranging from cameras and drones to industrial gateways, rugged PCs, and hyperscaler systems, into a unified, adaptive compute continuum. With mimik’s dynamic discovery and runtime software layered across this spectrum, enterprises can choreograph agentic workloads on the fly, without being locked into any single model or compute provider. It’s not just a more flexible AI deployment model; it’s a smarter business model. That’s the promise of mimik: YOUR ROI FOR AI.”

