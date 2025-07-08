-

Alpha Partners with Fladgate LLP and Osborne Clarke LLP to Deliver a Pre-Packaged Fund Financing Solution for GP Commitments

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) today announced that it has partnered with law firms, Fladgate LLP and Osborne Clarke LLP, alongside a pool of lenders, to create an ‘off-the-shelf’ fund financing solution for GP commitments.

Over the past 12 months, we have received a surge of requests from managers seeking GP financing, particularly from the lower and mid-markets. This has partly been driven by the slowdown in exits, leaving GPs with fewer proceeds to fund their GP commitments.

The upswell in demand isn’t helped by many banks’ lack of interest in providing these loans. Due to their bespoke nature, GP facilities are small, complex and time-consuming to structure, meaning they are typically the preserve of the bank’s favoured relationship.

Having received such high demand for affordable and efficient GP financing, we have developed a solution alongside two leading law firms, Fladgate and Osborne Clarke, and a selection of fund finance lenders. Alpha’s GP Financing Solution is designed to provide managers with access to these loans quickly and cost-effectively.

Roisin Marsh, Partner at Osborne Clarke, said, “We are thrilled to have collaborated closely with Alpha to conceive and launch this new initiative, addressing a clear market need. Together with Fladgate, we have developed a streamlined legal framework that empowers us to deliver fast, cost-effective transactions, all while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance.

Ed Fuller, Partner at Fladgate, said, “Standardising the process (where possible) with a trusted mini ecosystem of lenders, means that we can provide an ‘off-the-shelf’ service to GPs which saves time, cost, and overcomes many of the barriers to accessing GP financing.”

The Alpha GP Financing Solution

  • Standardised process: Lender and borrower side counsel embedded with product
  • Lenders: Pool of partners with capacity and appetite
  • Quick and easy: Facilities in place within eight weeks.

Alpha is an award-winning FTSE 250 financial services company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its Private Markets division provides a powerful alternative to traditional banking – one that is designed specifically to handle the complexity of private market companies. Today Alpha supports approx. 2,000 investment managers across the world, alongside some of the industry’s most respected service providers.

Contacts

To find out more, visit www.alphagroup.com/match or email match@alphagroup.com

Industry:

Alpha Group International plc

LSE:ALPH
Release Versions
English

Contacts

To find out more, visit www.alphagroup.com/match or email match@alphagroup.com

Social Media Profiles
Alpha Private Markets
More News From Alpha Group International plc

Alpha takes home awards for ‘Foreign Exchange Services’ and ‘Fund Finance Advisor’ at The Drawdown Awards 2025

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Group today announced its ‘foreign exchange services’ and ‘fund finance advisor’ wins at The Drawdown Awards 2025 on Thursday 12th June 2025....

Private Markets Firms Face Major Challenges in Opening and Maintaining Accounts

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha launches a guide in response to increasing complexity for opening and maintaining accounts for private markets firms....

Alpha Launches a New Fund Finance Report Revealing the Truth About NAV Facilities and ‘Leverage on Leverage’ Criticism

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha is launching its new lender book report, which uses its own data to dispel myths around fund finance NAV facilities and their level of risk....
Back to Newsroom