Kinetic Internet Supports Troops by Adopting Blue Star Mothers of Broken Arrow

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Employees from Kinetic, the local business and residential internet service provider, are proud to announce a partnership with Broken Arrow’s Blue Star Mothers organization to further their commitment to community service and veteran support.

Kinetic employees came together today and donated goods, money, and time and wrote thank-you letters while building 150 care packages for U.S. troops stationed overseas.

This partnership underscores Kinetic’s dedication to championing local causes and fostering community engagement, as Kinetic is a veteran-friendly employer with more than 1,100 retired and former service members on its team.

“This partnership is a testament to Kinetic’s dedication to the community and the well-being of those who serve our country,” said Lisa Bender, president of the Broken Arrow Blue Star Mothers and a member for nearly 20 years. “With Kinetic’s support, we can expand our reach and provide even more resources to military families. We’re thankful for companies like them who continue to step up, donate, volunteer and support our men and women in uniform.”

The Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., has a rich history dating back to World War II, with a mission to support military personnel and their families. The organization is known for sending care packages to troops, providing support to veterans, and promoting patriotism through various initiatives.

“As a Kinetic employee, I’m honored that we can be associated with the Blue Star Mothers in Broken Arrow,” said David Faggard, a Kinetic employee and former U.S. Air Force officer. “As a veteran, I understand the importance of supporting military families, and this initiative aligns perfectly with my company’s values. When I served in Afghanistan, my team received Blue Star Mothers care packages, and it meant the world to us to know that Americans at home still remembered what we were doing overseas.”

The Broken Arrow chapter of Blue Star Mothers has been instrumental in organizing community events, fundraising efforts, and volunteer activities aimed at supporting local military families and veterans. Kinetic’s involvement will include financial support, volunteer efforts, and collaboration on initiatives to enhance the impact of these activities.

“This partnership is all about Kinetic taking care of our own local service members,” said Katherine Moniot, Kinetic’s event marketing strategist. “Since we’re a local company supporting local initiatives and veterans who are serving in harm’s way, this is the least we can do for them. We’re not just a logo on an internet bill; we’re neighbors, mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters to Oklahoma troops as well.”

Through this collaboration, Kinetic aims to strengthen community bonds and support the heroes among us—U.S. military personnel and their families. This partnership is part of Kinetic’s broader strategy to engage with local communities and support initiatives that make a difference locally.

For more information on how you can support Blue Star Mothers, visit www.BABluestar.org. To donate, visit their Amazon list here.

In May, our company was named a 5-star employer for the fifth consecutive year by VETS Indexes. Additional information about Kinetic’s support to veterans is available here.

Additionally, our employees recently donated $10,000 to the Fisher House organization, which is known for supporting veterans and their families during medical procedures with complementary lodging and meals close to medical facilities.

About Kinetic: Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers reliable fiber-based broadband to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services backed by robust security and friendly customer success experts. Kinetic is focused on expanding its fiber network and bridging the digital divide to deliver modern solutions to customers in underserved areas. Additional information about Kinetic is available via our customer portal at GoKinetic.com or windstream.com. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises, government entities and educational institutions across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is privately held and headquartered in Little Rock, Ark.

Category: Kinetic