31 Cheese Suppliers Join the ReposiTrak Queue for Food Traceability

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to add 31 cheese suppliers to the queue of companies joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These companies will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, with the goal of meeting the growing traceability demands of their retail customers.

From Michigan to Melbourne, cheese suppliers around the world are actively joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network to share food traceability data with their retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. Among the 31 suppliers in the process of coming online are a specialty cheese maker with roots in Mexico and operations in Michigan, producing Camembert, Brie, Gouda, and Edam. Additionally, Australia’s largest cheese manufacturer will use the ReposiTrak Traceability Network to deliver traceability data to its international grocery retail partners.

“Cheese and dairy suppliers are required under FSMA 204 to share traceability data, but now they’re also facing a range of additional, unique requirements from each of their retail and wholesale customers,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “ReposiTrak is a single platform where suppliers can share traceability data with all of their customers – no matter how complex or varied the requirements may be. Our U.S.-based team helps suppliers – even those without IT support – to share accurate traceability data with their customers.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware. Every traceability data file is checked using a 500+ point error detection process and ReposiTrak’s U.S.-based team works with suppliers to make corrections, so that the data is as complete and accurate as possible before it reaches their retail, wholesale or foodservice customers.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com