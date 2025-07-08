Rockwell Medical and Innovative Renal Care Announce Three-Year Partnership Agreement to Ensure Supply Chain Continuity of Quality Hemodialysis Products

WIXOM, Mich. & FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, and Innovative Renal Care (IRC), one of the largest dialysis service providers in the United States, today announced they signed a multi-year service agreement to support IRC's goals to invest in high-quality hemodialysis products, streamline workflows, and help avoid potential supply chain disruptions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rockwell Medical will supply IRC with liquid and dry, acid and bicarbonate hemodialysis concentrates, as well as the DAMX45 dry acid concentrate mix system, which is 510(k) approved to be used exclusively with Rockwell Medical's CitraPure® and Dri-Sate® dry acid concentrate powders. This will enable IRC's dialysis centers across the United States to reduce storage requirements while ensuring product quality and continuity. This multi-million dollar purchase agreement with utilization commitments will remain in effect for three years with the option to extend an additional one-year period.

"We are excited to partner with Rockwell Medical to reliably supply our clinics with hemodialysis concentrates," said David Doerr, Chief Executive Officer at IRC. "More efficient processes and supply chain continuity enables us to stay focused on achieving our company’s mission to deliver more tomorrows to our patients, their families, and friends.”

"IRC is a comprehensive renal care company paving the way for innovative solutions to treat and manage patients with, or at high-risk of, end-stage renal disease," said Tim Chole, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Rockwell Medical. "We are excited to expand our supply agreement with IRC and build upon our long-standing reputation for a reliable supply chain, high-quality products, and excellent customer service."

About Innovative Renal Care

Innovative Renal Care (IRC) is a national leader in kidney care, partnering with nephrologists and health systems to provide exceptional care for patients with chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. Through joint ventures and an innovative, collaborative model, IRC empowers local care teams with the tools, technology, and support to deliver industry-leading clinical outcomes and elevate the patient experience. Guided by our commitment to Delivering More Tomorrows, IRC stands apart as a trusted partner in advancing kidney care—one patient, one partnership, and one outcome at a time. To learn more, visit www.innovativerenal.com.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical's mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is typically performed in freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, hospital-based outpatient centers, skilled nursing facilities, or a patient’s home. Rockwell Medical's products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2023, 2024 and 2025, and named Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™ in 2024, Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis Solutions™. For more information, visit www.rockwellmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as, "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "could," "can," "would," "develop," "plan," "potential," "predict," "forecast," "project," "intend," "look forward to," "remain confident," “are determined,” “are on track,” “are resolute in our vision,” "work to," "drive towards," “focused on,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward looking statements. While Rockwell Medical believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Rockwell Medical's SEC filings), many of which are beyond our control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as such description may be amended or updated in any future reports we file with the SEC. Rockwell Medical expressly disclaims any obligation to update our forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.